State Sen. Michael Testa is making a renewed push for legislation he says will protect women's sports.

In 2021, Testa introduced the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act," which requires that participation in school-sanctioned sports be based on biological sex at birth at public and nonpublic schools, as well as institutions of higher education.

The new effort to pass legislation follows the April 20 passage in the House of Representatives of H.R.734, the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023.”

The federal bill would amend Title IX to “provide that for purposes of determining compliance with Title IX of such Act in athletics, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

It is not expected to pass the Democratically controlled Senate.

In early April, President Joe Biden proposed banning schools and colleges across the U.S. from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes, but teams could create some limits in certain cases — for example, to ensure fairness.

House approves trans athlete ban for girls and women's teams Transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male would be barred from competing on girls or women’s sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges under legislation pushed through by House Republicans on Thursday.

If finalized, the proposal would become enshrined as a provision of Title IX, the landmark gender-equity legislation enacted in 1972.

Testa's bill prohibits any athletic teams or sports designated for females, women or girls from being open to biological males.

“Title IX was adopted in 1972 to ensure that girls and women are not discriminated against and have a fair playing field in sports and other school-related activities,” said Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. “Sadly, that fair playing field that girls have enjoyed for 50 years is slowly disappearing as more male athletes who identify as transgender are choosing to compete in women’s sports, including swimming, track, and even power lifting. The House of Representatives was absolutely right to take action last week to protect women’s sports from this full frontal assault, and New Jersey shouldn’t hesitate to do the same.”

“You only need to see the way biologically male athletes like (University of Pennsylvania swimmer) Lia Thomas tower over their female competition to realize that transgender athletes have an unfair advantage,” Testa said. “It’s a bigger problem than just the appearance of unfairness, it’s increasingly borne out in the final results of competitions where women have been crowded off the winners’ podium by transgender athletes."