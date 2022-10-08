Testa critical of proposed New Jersey mental health service network

A week after Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey will launch a new network for student mental health services, state Sen. Michael Testa is questioning why the state is moving to swap out its existing program.

Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, on Friday issued a statement chastising the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services (NJ4S) network.

The network intends to be a statewide hub for schools and families seeking mental health services. It phases out the School-Based Youth Services Program, which provides support for schools to attend to their students' mental health needs.

Citing displeasure from educators in his district, Testa said the changes were made without proper feedback from the education community.

"I have heard from outraged educators in my district who do not understand why the governor would seek to dump the current program or why this new model is better,” Testa said. “Moreover, they are calling my office to get more information, which shows the administration was not engaging them on the new program at all.”

Last Friday, Murphy said the new program, which officials hope will be ready for the next school year, will better help address growing anxiety, depression and suicide issues spurred on in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly one in four American young adults has been treated for a mental health issue during the pandemic, Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer said recently.

Murphy said he's dedicated $15 million in American Rescue Plan money available in New Jersey’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget for the proposal, adding the network would provide new "tools and strategies" at a vulnerable point in the state's mental health crisis among its youth.

But, Testa, a frequent Murphy critic, said the governor's mandated shutdowns and masking policies during the pandemic are the greatest contributor to the problem.

“It is gaslighting at its most cynical to have the governor shout about teen mental health when he and the NJEA were at the forefront of locking down our schools and keeping our kids away from normal life,” Testa said. “This new program is just another way for Murphy and Trenton bureaucrats to take away power from local schools and the people who know our school kids best."

The senator also said the administration has only opened feedback to educators and parents until Oct. 14, prodding Murphy to extend the window because he says that isn't enough time. Testa said the comment period should extend until the end of the year.

“If the governor really wanted feedback from the educators and parents who have been impacted by this announcement, he would have brought them in prior to the announcement,” said Testa.