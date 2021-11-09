Testa bill would recognize natural COVID immunity as vaccination

A pair of Republican state senators have introduced a bill (S-4136) to allow a person’s natural immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection to satisfy vaccination requirements.
“Real people are being fired, kicked out of college, and discriminated against in various ways due to vaccine mandates imposed by Governor Murphy and others,” said one co-sponsor, State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.
Testa, who sponsored the bill with State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Essex, Morris, Passaic, estimated the bill will save more than a million New Jerseyans from unnecessary harm, discrimination, and compliance burden.
The senators said a growing body of scientific evidence supports the protective power of natural immunity. They cited writings by Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University, pointing to more than 15 significant studies demonstrating how “the emerging science suggests that natural immunity is as good as or better than vaccine-induced immunity.”
The bill would allow a person’s verbal confirmation that he or she has natural immunity to satisfy any vaccination or testing requirement under state law. It would not supersede federal requirements.
