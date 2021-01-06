 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taxpayers lose in District 3 special election, Levinson says
0 comments

Taxpayers lose in District 3 special election, Levinson says

{{featured_button_text}}

Republican Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday the costs of a new election for District 3 county commissioner should not be borne by county taxpayers.

On Monday, Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk said 328 voters in the district — which includes parts of Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships — were disenfranchised because county Clerk Ed McGettigan sent them incorrect ballots that did not include the District 3 race but should have.

Since the margin of victory for Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, over Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, was 286 votes, Marczyk decertified her win and ruled a new election must be held.

Levinson said the state has oversight of the 21 county clerks and the county clerks oversee preparing and mailing out the ballots, suggesting the state should pay for the new election.

“Atlantic County voters exercised their right and did as they were instructed. Through no fault of their own, the District 3 election was flawed,” Levinson said. “You may disagree about whether this was an error of the state or the county clerk, but other than those two parties, does anyone believe the burden should fall on the county taxpayers? They are the true victims in this unfortunate situation.”

McGettigan, a Democrat, has said the mistake happened because the State Voter Registration System provided his office incorrect information.

“The Democratic county clerk blames the Democratic-run state government for providing bad data while the state says the clerk should have done a thorough check of ballots rather than only a spot check,” Levinson said. “There’s a lot of finger pointing, but no one stepping up to accept responsibility.”

He said the mistake could end up costing taxpayers an estimated $100,000.

Dennis Levinson

Levinson

 Press archives

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News