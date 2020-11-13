Sweeney and Testa call on Cumberland County officials to review vote-counting process

TRENTON — Senate President Steve Sweeney and state Sen. Mike Testa issued a joint statement Friday calling on Cumberland County officials to conduct a thorough review of the county’s election process to determine why delays have plagued the processing of ballots.

Sweeney, a Democrat, and Testa, a Republican, each represent part of Cumberland County in the state Senate.

“We understand that this year’s election presented more challenges, but there are no excuses for the prolonged delays that have plagued the processing of ballots in Cumberland County," they said. "They say they won’t have complete county results until next week. This has contributed to uncertainty and doubt for voters who participated in the democratic process. They deserve better."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is not a partisan issue, Sweeney and Testa said.

+2 Slow vote count not fault of Cumberland freeholders, director says Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said Friday the county government is no…

“The two of us have strong disagreements on the candidates and the issues, but we all agree on the importance of an election process that is fair, complete and timely. Every vote should count, and every voter should have confidence that their vote counts," the two said in their statement.