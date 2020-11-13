 Skip to main content
Sweeney and Testa call on Cumberland County officials to review vote-counting process
Sweeney and Testa call on Cumberland County officials to review vote-counting process

TRENTON — Senate President Steve Sweeney and state Sen. Mike Testa issued a joint statement Friday calling on Cumberland County officials to conduct a thorough review of the county’s election process to determine why delays have plagued the processing of ballots.

Sweeney, a Democrat, and Testa, a Republican, each represent part of Cumberland County in the state Senate.

“We understand that this year’s election presented more challenges, but there are no excuses for the prolonged delays that have plagued the processing of ballots in Cumberland County," they said. "They say they won’t have complete county results until next week. This has contributed to uncertainty and doubt for voters who participated in the democratic process. They deserve better."

This is not a partisan issue, Sweeney and Testa said.

“The two of us have strong disagreements on the candidates and the issues, but we all agree on the importance of an election process that is fair, complete and timely. Every vote should count, and every voter should have confidence that their vote counts," the two said in their statement.

Sweeney and Testa called on county commissioners — formerly known as freeholders — to conduct a thorough review to determine what is going wrong and how it should be corrected.

"We should create a blue-ribbon commission to fix the Cumberland County Board of Elections. We don’t want to see these mistakes repeated,” Sweeney and Testa said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

