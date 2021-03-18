Supporters take sides in only Democratic contested race in Atlantic County: Political briefs

Former Atlantic County Commissioner Ashley Bennett, of Egg Harbor Township, on Thursday endorsed Mico Lucide for Atlantic County clerk in the Democratic primary.

"It is rare that we are given an opportunity to elevate diversity and inclusion in our government. It is even rarer that we have the opportunity to steer the course away from old and tired ways in our government, bringing people access to the political process and civic engagement," Bennett said in supporting Lucide.

Lucide is the underdog in the primary, with Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti getting the support of many Democratic leaders in the county.

Lucide also said he was endorsed by the New Jersey Working Families Alliance and its leader Sue Altman, the Good Government Coalition of New Jersey, Former Vice Chair of New Jersey for Bernie 2020 Barry Brendel and Carlo Favretto Jr., delegate for Progressive Democrats of New Jersey, Atlantic County Chapter.

The clerk's race is the only contested race in Atlantic County’s Democratic Primary.

Incumbent county Clerk Ed McGettigan declined to run for reelection.

The Atlantic County Democratic Convention is Sunday, the county Republican Convention is Saturday and the primary election is June 8.