Suleiman reelected chairman of Atlantic County Democrats, Witherspoon vice chair

Michael Suleiman, of Galloway Township, was unanimously reelected Thursday night to another two-year term as chairman of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.

After six years, Suleiman, 31, is still the youngest county chairperson in New Jersey, Atlantic Democrats said in a news release. He was first elected chair in 2016 at age 25, and was reelected in 2018 and 2020.

"It's been an honor and privilege to serve as the chairman," said Suleiman. "Under our leadership, we've doubled down on fair election districts, outreach to disadvantaged communities and promoting candidates who want to make Atlantic County affordable again. I look forward to working with our members over the next two years to continue growing our party."

Thelma Witherspoon, of Mays Landing, was unanimously elected vice chairwoman of the committee. She succeeds Audrey Miles, who resigned to become the deputy superintendent of elections in Atlantic County.

Witherspoon has run for county commission and narrowly lost to Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, after a special election last year.

"I'm thankful to the county committee members for putting their faith in me," said Witherspoon. "I've been involved in the Atlantic County Democratic Committee since the late 1980s. While much has changed during that time, my passion for helping families in Atlantic County has not."

Also elected or reelected to their posts were Secretary Walead Abdrabouh, Treasurer Don "Butch" Burroughs, Assistant Secretary Melissa Goldsborough, Deputy Treasurer Wick Ward and Sergeants-at-Arms Yolanda Cooper and Creed Pogue.

Witherspoon, who has a doctorate in theology, worked for the City of Atlantic City for 35 years and served on the Atlantic City Board of Education. An ordained minister, she serves on the Hamilton Township Historic Preservation Committee.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.