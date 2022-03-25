Stockton will no longer do candidate polls

Citing difficulties getting people on the phone, and partisan mistrust of polls, the Stockton Polling Institute said this week it will no longer conduct polls to predict how candidates are likely to fare in elections.

The institute will, however, continue to conduct polls on public opinion about issues important to New Jerseyans, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, which runs the institute.

Known as "head-to-head" polls, the institute began doing them in 2012 and correctly predicted winners for years. But since 2019 some inaccurate results created concerns, Froonjian said.

In the 2021 election, the institute's poll said former Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, was leading State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, 48% to 41% in the race for state Senate. But Polistina won in an election that saw a red tide not predicted by any poll.

