Stockton will no longer do candidate polls

Citing difficulties getting people on the phone, and partisan mistrust of polls, the Stockton Polling Institute said this week it will no longer conduct polls to predict how candidates are likely to fare in elections.
The institute will, however, continue to conduct polls on public opinion about issues important to New Jerseyans, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, which runs the institute.
Known as "head-to-head" polls, the institute began doing them in 2012 and correctly predicted winners for years. But since 2019 some inaccurate results created concerns, Froonjian said.
In the 2021 election, the institute's poll said former Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, was leading State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, 48% to 41% in the race for state Senate. But Polistina won in an election that saw a red tide not predicted by any poll.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.