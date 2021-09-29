Stockton University poll shows Gov. Phil Murphy leading over Ciattarelli

A new Stockton University poll showed likely voters favoring Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by 9 percentage points.
The poll, released Wednesday, also showed voters opposing a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would allow betting on college games played in New Jersey or involving a New Jersey university.
The poll on the governor’s race queried 552 registered voters considered likely to vote and had a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points.
It was conducted for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton the week before Tuesday night’s first gubernatorial debate.
In the results, Murphy led Ciattarelli 50%-41%, with 9% of voters not liking either candidate.
Responding voters cited COVID-19 as the top issue at 25% and said Murphy would manage the pandemic better than his Republican challenger by a 50%-34% margin.
The poll also mined New Jersey voters’ attitudes on pandemic policies and found:
58% supported mask mandates
56% supported mandating that companies with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or be tested weekly
63% support a vaccine requirement for health care workers
Respondents, however, were not in favor of public venues requiring people to provide proof of vaccination, at 50% to 46%.
The poll did find that voters saw Ciattarelli as a better leader to handle New Jersey’s tax policies at 46% to 38%.
The two men finished in a tie for who would be better at running the state’s economy.
A slightly higher number of voters at 45.5% said the state was heading in the wrong direction, the poll found, while 44.3% thought it was heading in the right direction.
That’s a shift from spring 2021, when a Stockton poll found 49% of respondents approved of the direction the state was heading, with 40% concerned.
It also could end up being a concern for the candidates.
“Even though this result is a statistical tie, an incumbent wants more people feeling good about how things are going in the state,” said John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center.
The question on gambling on New Jersey college games and teams found 45% of those who answered the question disliked the idea of a constitutional amendment, with 40% in favor and 14% unsure.
Full results are on the Stockton Polling Institute website.
