 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton University poll shows Gov. Phil Murphy leading over Ciattarelli
0 comments
top story
ELECTION 2021

Stockton University poll shows Gov. Phil Murphy leading over Ciattarelli

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After Gov. Gavin Newsom secured a victory against a recall effort, California lawmakers are looking to change the state's recall law because of how much the process costs. Source by: Stringr

A new Stockton University poll showed likely voters favoring Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by 9 percentage points.

The poll, released Wednesday, also showed voters opposing a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would allow betting on college games played in New Jersey or involving a New Jersey university.

The poll on the governor’s race queried 552 registered voters considered likely to vote and had a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points.

It was conducted for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton the week before Tuesday night’s first gubernatorial debate.

In the results, Murphy led Ciattarelli 50%-41%, with 9% of voters not liking either candidate.

Responding voters cited COVID-19 as the top issue at 25% and said Murphy would manage the pandemic better than his Republican challenger by a 50%-34% margin.

The poll also mined New Jersey voters’ attitudes on pandemic policies and found:

58% supported mask mandates

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

56% supported mandating that companies with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or be tested weekly

63% support a vaccine requirement for health care workers

Respondents, however, were not in favor of public venues requiring people to provide proof of vaccination, at 50% to 46%.

The poll did find that voters saw Ciattarelli as a better leader to handle New Jersey’s tax policies at 46% to 38%.

The two men finished in a tie for who would be better at running the state’s economy.

A slightly higher number of voters at 45.5% said the state was heading in the wrong direction, the poll found, while 44.3% thought it was heading in the right direction.

That’s a shift from spring 2021, when a Stockton poll found 49% of respondents approved of the direction the state was heading, with 40% concerned.

It also could end up being a concern for the candidates.

“Even though this result is a statistical tie, an incumbent wants more people feeling good about how things are going in the state,” said John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center.

The question on gambling on New Jersey college games and teams found 45% of those who answered the question disliked the idea of a constitutional amendment, with 40% in favor and 14% unsure.

Full results are on the Stockton Polling Institute website.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News