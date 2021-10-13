Stockton poll gives Testa the lead in 1st District state Senate race

A Stockton University poll released Wednesday shows Republican incumbent state Sen. Mike Testa with a 13 percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Yolanda Garcia Balicki in the 1st Legislative District.
The incumbent Assembly members, both Republicans, are also leading in their reelection bid over the Democratic challengers, but not by as wide a margin, the poll of 407 likely voters conducted for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton found.
In the Senate contest, Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, leads 49% to 36% for Garcia Balicki, with 9% unsure. Among the Assembly candidates, Republican Erik Simonsen leads with 25%, followed by Republican Antwan McClellan with 23%. Democrats John Capizola and Julia Hankerson each garnered 19% support, with 10% unsure.
The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 4.8 percentage points, according to information released by the university.
Testa, of Vineland, leads Garcia Balicki, of Millville, in both Cape May and Cumberland counties, according to the poll results.
While Cape May County tends to vote Republican, Cumberland leans slightly toward the Democrats. The district includes all of Cape May County and most of Cumberland, along with a small section of Atlantic County.
A statement from the university Wednesday said the Democratic ticket has a problem with name recognition.
Simonsen and McClellan both served in municipal office in Cape May County before winning state office in 2019, Simonsen as mayor of Lower Township and McClellan as an Ocean City councilman. Each is seeking a second term in the Assembly.
In recent interviews, both Simonsen and McClellan said they were working during the campaign to raise their profiles in Cumberland County.
According to the poll, all three Democrats were unfamiliar to 67% to 70% of poll respondents. The Republicans didn’t fare that much better, as 57% to 60% were unfamiliar with the GOP Assembly candidates.
“These are fairly typical results for Assembly candidates who have not been in office for many years,” said John Froonjian, the Hughes Center’s executive director.
Testa did best in name recognition. The poll found 34% said they didn’t know Testa, who was viewed favorably by 45% and unfavorably by 19%.
Campaign finance reports show the Republicans with far deeper pockets than the Democrats at the start of the campaign. A report filed Oct. 5 with New Jersey’s Election Law Enforcement Commission shows Friends of Simonsen and McClellan with a closing balance of $109,669 and more than $55,000 in donations and in-kind contributions to the campaign. A separate filing from Testa’s campaign showed a closing balance of $229,727, with close to $130,000 raised during the reporting period.
That’s stacked against a Democratic Senate campaign that reported a balance of $233.07 as of Oct. 1. The campaign raised $6,502 in the reporting period, according to the state filing. In a separate report, Hankerson, of Woodbine, showed $2,400 in donations for the reporting period.
Democratic Assembly candidate Capizola, of Vineland, fared better, raising more than $10,000 in the first reporting period, including $2,500 in in-kind contributions. With an opening balance of more than $2,400, state reports show Capizola spent $12,605 so far on the race, including thousands of dollars on political consultants.
The Stockton poll found Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli edging out incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in the district, 46% to 44% with 5% not sure. The statement from the university Wednesday described that as a statistical tie.
A Stockton poll in late September, released before the first gubernatorial debate, had Murphy up over Ciattarelli statewide by a narrow margin. Another poll released Wednesday showed a far wider lead for the incumbent among voters over 50. A poll completed by Fairleigh Dickinson University in partnership with the AARP showed Murphy with a 25-point lead over Ciattarelli among older voters, according to a statement released Wednesday. In urban centers, Murphy's lead is 62% to 22%, with a dead heat in the coastal communities of southern New Jersey, that poll found.
In the latest Stockton poll, Murphy’s ratings among 1st District voters were 44% favorable and 49% unfavorable. Murphy’s job rating was a statistical wash, with 49% approving strongly or somewhat and 48% disapproving. Ciattarelli was viewed in a positive light by 42% compared to 29% unfavorable, with 22% unfamiliar with him.
The poll was taken before Tuesday night’s second and final gubernatorial debate.
The COVID-19 pandemic was identified as the election’s top issue, said Hughes Center Research Associate Alyssa Maurice. But the nationwide polarization on the subject was evident: 14% were concerned with public health and safety, and 13% were concerned with mask and vaccine mandates. Taxes (12%), property taxes (10%) and the economy (8%) followed as major issues. On mask mandates in schools, 57% supported them while 35% opposed them. The split was closer on vaccine mandates, with 51% in support and 42% opposed.
A 52% majority said they were not satisfied with the efforts of state officials to attract or create jobs in South Jersey. However, 51% were optimistic about the future of the South Jersey economy, with 40% being pessimistic.
Asked who would better handle the issue of taxes, Republicans at 54% bested the Democrats at 34%. On handling the pandemic, 44% named the Democrats to 38% for Republicans.
The poll of New Jersey adults screened as likely voters was conducted by the Stockton Polling Institute from Sept. 28 through Oct. 10. A total of 407 registered voters was interviewed after being screened as likely voters.
Full poll results are on the Stockton Polling Institute website.
