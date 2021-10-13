Stockton poll gives Testa the lead in 1st District state Senate race

Simonsen and McClellan both served in municipal office in Cape May County before winning state office in 2019, Simonsen as mayor of Lower Township and McClellan as an Ocean City councilman. Each is seeking a second term in the Assembly.

In recent interviews, both Simonsen and McClellan said they were working during the campaign to raise their profiles in Cumberland County.

According to the poll, all three Democrats were unfamiliar to 67% to 70% of poll respondents. The Republicans didn’t fare that much better, as 57% to 60% were unfamiliar with the GOP Assembly candidates.

“These are fairly typical results for Assembly candidates who have not been in office for many years,” said John Froonjian, the Hughes Center’s executive director.

Testa did best in name recognition. The poll found 34% said they didn’t know Testa, who was viewed favorably by 45% and unfavorably by 19%.

