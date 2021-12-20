Statewide shutdown to foil virus resurgence unlikely, Murphy says

Last week, the governor said "everything is on the table" to flatten the curve in the state's continuing battle with the coronavirus, but he didn't specify what restrictions or rules, if any, would be imposed. He said he could see a scenario where indoor events will be more austere in requirements for spectators, specifically requiring them to provide proof of receiving a booster.

Murphy, a Democrat, said if the CDC changes its definition of fully vaccinated to include a booster shot, then the state would most likely follow suit. Under Murphy's orders, teachers, state workers and other public employees must either be fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

During a brief appearance on Fox News Sunday, Murphy said a shutdown to curb new caseloads is considered but not likely because of what he said was a higher degree of vaccinations and more New Jerseyans seeking booster shots.

"You have to leave it on the table, but I don't see it," Murphy told Bret Baier, the show's host.