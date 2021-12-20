Statewide shutdown to foil virus resurgence unlikely, Murphy says

TRENTON — New Jersey's escalating COVID-19 numbers are following national and worldwide trends, but drastic measures, such as lockdowns, are not being planned yet.
The state Sunday reported 6,533 new positive PCR tests and 988 new positive antigen tests, the highest single-day caseload since mid-January, when vaccinations remained limited to essential workers amid a winter surge, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
Locally, Shore Urgent Care, in Northfield, tested over 90 visitors Monday. The medical office is now requiring advanced registration online, at shoreurgentcare.org, because of an increased demand for testing.
The omicron variant, though, accounts for a small percentage of overall cases so far in the state, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. In one hospital chain, about 13% of positive tests were omicron, she added, which is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expectations. The delta variant remains the primary strain in New Jersey, state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan said.
The governor Monday continued to urge everyone to "safely" enjoy the holidays by taking precautions when necessary and receiving their latest COVID-19 immunization, including a booster.
"If you are out at a gathering and are in a crowded place, especially indoors, and especially if you don't know the vaccination status of those around you, please mask up," Murphy said.
Last week, the governor said "everything is on the table" to flatten the curve in the state's continuing battle with the coronavirus, but he didn't specify what restrictions or rules, if any, would be imposed. He said he could see a scenario where indoor events will be more austere in requirements for spectators, specifically requiring them to provide proof of receiving a booster.
Murphy, a Democrat, said if the CDC changes its definition of fully vaccinated to include a booster shot, then the state would most likely follow suit. Under Murphy's orders, teachers, state workers and other public employees must either be fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing.
During a brief appearance on Fox News Sunday, Murphy said a shutdown to curb new caseloads is considered but not likely because of what he said was a higher degree of vaccinations and more New Jerseyans seeking booster shots.
"You have to leave it on the table, but I don't see it," Murphy told Bret Baier, the show's host.
Although not as staggering as during the pandemic's early days, hospitalizations have also increased significantly, forcing one hospital to reach 90% capacity, Persichilli said. She said the state has been enduring increased illness in the medical workforce, causing additional deterrents besides bed availability.
Shore Medical Center Monday said its treating 18 COVID-positive patients, up from 11 Dec. 16.
The increases concern officials, who continue advising everyone to update their vaccination status and get tested for the coronavirus with indoor gatherings looming later this week.
Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness.
Scientists say omicron spreads more quickly and easily than other coronavirus strains, including delta, and it is expected to become dominant in the United States by early next year.
Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection, but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.
Last week, state officials announced a partnership with Vault Health, a medical supply provider, to make at-home testing available through UPS, with results available in 24 to 28 hours after submitting the samples.
Locally, AtlantiCare said Monday it is expanding hours at its rapid test site on Ocean Heights Avenue, in Egg Harbor Township. Appointments are required.
In previous weeks, federal and state officials have continued to plead with Americans to get a booster COVID-19 shot once they've reached six months past their last inoculation. Getting a booster is becoming increasingly important because of emerging data on the omicron variant and its unknowns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.