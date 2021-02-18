 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Senator Chris Brown will not seek reelection
2 comments
featured

State Senator Chris Brown will not seek reelection

{{featured_button_text}}
Stockton Phase II groundbreaking

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, addresses the crowd in October during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Stockton University building in Atlantic City that will feature apartment-style living quarters.

 Susan Allen / Stockton University

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, will not seek reelection, he said Thursday.

The 56-year-old Republican, who was expected to have a good shot at winning a second term, has been in the state Legislature for 10 years, including six as an assemblyman.

“This chapter in my life was a page turner, particularly the story about our successful fight to defeat North Jersey casinos, which saved our industry and thousands of local jobs," Brown said. "I’m grateful for those who helped me write all of the pages in this chapter.”

He said he has been realizing lately how short life is. His father died at 58, when Brown was just 22. And Brown was activated to serve in Iraq at 26, when he was a third-year law student.

“Knowing the pages in the Book of Life turn quickly, I believe each chapter should be an adventure," Brown said. "While this chapter of serving as a legislator is coming to an end, I am looking forward to the next chapter, which I’m sure will lead to another adventure for my family and me. I don’t know what that adventure will be, but I’m excited to find out.”

The unexpected opening means this year's second legislative district race will be hard fought and expensive, predicted John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

"I would be surprised if Assemblyman (Vince) Mazzeo did not run. He has shown in the past he was interested in the Senate seat in 2017, and had been rumored to be considering it this time," Froonjian said of Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.

That would mean both the state senate and an Assembly seat would be open and candidates on both sides would line up to compete, Froonjian said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mazzeo said Thursday he will make a decision soon.

"I'm certainly interested. I have a family and close friends to talk to, as well as staff members who have been with me," Mazzeo said. "I'll make a decision sooner rather than later. I've been 18 years in public office, and have learned to be a little more patient with my decision making.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said no Democrat wanted to run against Brown.

“I will miss him. He served this area extraordinarily well," Levinson said, citing Brown's quiet demeanor and the respect everyone had for him. "We were lucky to have him as long as we did.”

Levinson said Atlantic County Republicans have a deep bench. Many in the GOP will make good candidates, he said, including announced Assembly candidates John Risley, a county commissioner, and former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian; Commissioner Amy Gatto; former Assemblyman Vince Polistina; former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther; former Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough; and Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis.

"Today is about Chris Brown and his legacy of service — over 10 years of dedication to his community," Davis said Thursday. "It wasn't an easy decision for him to make, but it was the right one for him and his family."

Davis cited Brown's work successfully opposing North Jersey casinos as his legacy.

"That would have brought further damage to Atlantic City and our region," Davis said. "He stood up to the Democrats in the Legislature and said, 'No way.'"

Brown also said he believes it is important to allow others to serve.

"I believe by choosing not to seek re-election, my children are learning not only is there honor and integrity in getting involved in public service, but there is also honor and integrity in gracefully stepping aside to allow others to serve the public," Brown said.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Full Text of Senator Brown's Statement

State Senator Chris Brown issued the following statement Thursday:

“I will not seek re-election to the State Senate.

It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve our Atlantic County families as their representative in the Legislature. These ten years have gone by in the blink of an eye.

At a very young age, I learned life goes by much too quickly, and tomorrow is promised to no one. Knowing the pages in the Book of Life turn quickly, I believe each chapter should be an adventure. While this chapter of serving as a legislator is coming to an end, I am looking forward to the next chapter which I’m sure will lead to another adventure for my family and me. I don’t know what that adventure will be, but I’m excited to find out.

While holding elective office is something I do, it’s not who I am. Having held many titles such as U.S. Army major, judge, prosecutor, assemblyman, and senator, the titles husband and father remain the most important to me, which is why I am deeply thankful for the love and support of my wife, Christine, and my children, Matt, Danny, and Mallory, who made many sacrifices during my time in the Legislature, and without whom I would have never been able to serve. I believe by choosing not to seek re-election, my children are learning not only is there honor and integrity in getting involved in public service, but there is also honor and integrity in gracefully stepping aside to allow others to serve the public.

I appreciate the counsel from friends who reminded me how hard I worked to earn my seat in the first place, who pointed to the polling data showing a clear path to re-election, and who encouraged me to run again while I’m at the top of my game. I never intended elective office to be a career for me, and while I have always taken the position seriously, I never took myself seriously. To run just for the sake of holding onto a title would mean putting my ego ahead of the needs of the families of Atlantic County. That’s not what I believe in. It is healthy for our democracy and better for those we represent to open opportunities for others to serve in office. New candidates can bring fresh ideas while energizing more voters to participate in the process.

This chapter in my life was a page turner, particularly the story about our successful fight to defeat North Jersey casinos, which saved our industry and thousands of local jobs. I’m grateful for those who helped me write all of the pages in this chapter:

The families of the Atlantic County Republican party who believed and trusted in me to nominate me as an advocate for all of our families;

Independent and Democrat families who voted for me because they also had faith I would do what’s right for all Atlantic County families, regardless of party affiliation;

my colleagues in the Legislature, who joined with me on bills and issues to help Atlantic County;

talk show radio hosts and journalist friends, who graciously provided a platform for me, as a public servant, to answer the public’s questions; and

the many churches, civic groups, and local organizations whose members and volunteers I got to know during my term, who do their part every day to make Atlantic County a great place to live, raise a family, and retire in.

Although my time in elected public service will come to an end, I look forward to continuing serving in other ways. I’m grateful and blessed for the opportunity to do my best to serve the families of Atlantic County, and, in my own way, by working with everyone, I hope they feel I helped make their lives better.

Thank you and God bless.”

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Grid manager: Texas 'on glide path' to powering up

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News