State Senator Chris Brown will not seek reelection

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, will not seek reelection, he said Thursday.
The 56-year-old Republican, who was expected to have a good shot at winning a second term, has been in the state Legislature for 10 years, including six as an assemblyman.
“This chapter in my life was a page turner, particularly the story about our successful fight to defeat North Jersey casinos, which saved our industry and thousands of local jobs," Brown said. "I’m grateful for those who helped me write all of the pages in this chapter.”
He said he has been realizing lately how short life is. His father died at 58, when Brown was just 22. And Brown was activated to serve in Iraq at 26, when he was a third-year law student.
“Knowing the pages in the Book of Life turn quickly, I believe each chapter should be an adventure," Brown said. "While this chapter of serving as a legislator is coming to an end, I am looking forward to the next chapter, which I’m sure will lead to another adventure for my family and me. I don’t know what that adventure will be, but I’m excited to find out.”
Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, a Republican who dealt with a rash of casino closin…
The unexpected opening means this year's second legislative district race will be hard fought and expensive, predicted John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
"I would be surprised if Assemblyman (Vince) Mazzeo did not run. He has shown in the past he was interested in the Senate seat in 2017, and had been rumored to be considering it this time," Froonjian said of Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.
That would mean both the state senate and an Assembly seat would be open and candidates on both sides would line up to compete, Froonjian said.
Mazzeo said Thursday he will make a decision soon.
"I'm certainly interested. I have a family and close friends to talk to, as well as staff members who have been with me," Mazzeo said. "I'll make a decision sooner rather than later. I've been 18 years in public office, and have learned to be a little more patient with my decision making.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said no Democrat wanted to run against Brown.
“I will miss him. He served this area extraordinarily well," Levinson said, citing Brown's quiet demeanor and the respect everyone had for him. "We were lucky to have him as long as we did.”
Levinson said Atlantic County Republicans have a deep bench. Many in the GOP will make good candidates, he said, including announced Assembly candidates John Risley, a county commissioner, and former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian; Commissioner Amy Gatto; former Assemblyman Vince Polistina; former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther; former Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough; and Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis.
"Today is about Chris Brown and his legacy of service — over 10 years of dedication to his community," Davis said Thursday. "It wasn't an easy decision for him to make, but it was the right one for him and his family."
Davis cited Brown's work successfully opposing North Jersey casinos as his legacy.
CONCORD, N.H. — The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on both kids and adults. But what abo…
"That would have brought further damage to Atlantic City and our region," Davis said. "He stood up to the Democrats in the Legislature and said, 'No way.'"
Brown also said he believes it is important to allow others to serve.
"I believe by choosing not to seek re-election, my children are learning not only is there honor and integrity in getting involved in public service, but there is also honor and integrity in gracefully stepping aside to allow others to serve the public," Brown said.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.