State Senate should reconvene to work on COVID issues, not just to swear him in, Polistina says

State Sen. designee Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, said Wednesday the state Senate should be in session and working on issues related to the COVID-19 epidemic, rather than allowing the governor to make sweeping policies on mask mandates for schoolchildren.

"People have very strong feelings on both sides of that issue," Polistina said. "The Legislature is a co-equal branch of government."

State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, has no plans to call the Senate back into session, he told Polistina on Monday.

"We had a cordial conversation," Polistina said of his talk with Sweeney. "His point was ... he doesn’t see a reason to go back. But people are calling me looking for help with unemployment and ... yelling about masks. It would be appropriate for the Senate to have sessions on that stuff that has generated a lot of angst among the public."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Polistina has said he will seek swearing in by an alternative method such as through a judge. The Senate is adjourned from June until after the November election.

Sweeney has not responded to requests for comment on the issue.

Polistina was selected last week by Atlantic County Republicans to fill the unexpired term of former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic.