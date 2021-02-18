 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Sen. Chris Brown will not seek reelection
0 comments
breaking featured

State Sen. Chris Brown will not seek reelection

{{featured_button_text}}
Stockton Phase II groundbreaking

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, addresses the crowd in October during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Stockton University building in Atlantic City that will feature apartment-style living quarters.

 Susan Allen / Stockton University

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, will not seek reelection, he said Thursday.

The 56-year-old Republican, who was expected to have a good shot at winning a second term, has been in the state Legislature for 10 years, including six as an assemblyman.

“This chapter in my life was a page turner, particularly the story about our successful fight to defeat North Jersey casinos, which saved our industry and thousands of local jobs," Brown said. "I’m grateful for those who helped me write all of the pages in this chapter.”

He said he has been realizing lately how short life is. His father died at 58, when Brown was just 22. And Brown was activated to serve in Iraq at 26, when he was a third-year law student.

“Knowing the pages in the Book of Life turn quickly, I believe each chapter should be an adventure," Brown said. "While this chapter of serving as a legislator is coming to an end, I am looking forward to the next chapter, which I’m sure will lead to another adventure for my family and me. I don’t know what that adventure will be, but I’m excited to find out.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said no Democrat wanted to run against Brown.

“I will miss him. He served this area extraordinarily well," Levinson said, citing Brown's quiet demeanor and the respect everyone had for him. "We were lucky to have him as long as we did.”

Levinson said Atlantic County Republicans have a deep bench. Many in the GOP will make good candidates, he said, including announced Assembly candidates John Risley, a county commissioner, and former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian; Commissioner Amy Gatto; former Assemblyman Vince Polistina; former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther; former Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough; and Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis.

"Today is about Chris Brown and his legacy of service — over 10 years of dedication to his community," Davis said Thursday. "It wasn't an easy decision for him to make, but it was the right one for him and his family."

Davis cited Brown's work successfully opposing North Jersey casinos as his legacy.

"That would have brought further damage to Atlantic City and our region," Davis said. "He stood up to the Democrats in the Legislature and said, 'No way.'"

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: Huge changes in society needed to help Earth

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News