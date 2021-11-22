State officials not concerned over COVID transmission rate increases

TRENTON — COVID-19 cases are spreading again in the state, but health officials Monday were optimistic that the rate of transmission wouldn't spike as the winter holidays approach.
Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials Monday reported the rate of transmission increased to 1.23, up from 1.04 reported at last week's COVID-19 briefing. A transmission rate of more than 1 indicates the virus is spreading, with each affected person infecting more than one other person.
State officials continue to assert unvaccinated New Jerseyans are responsible for the slight bump in the transmission rate, but are also attributing some of the cases are due to the waning effect of the vaccine. It's why New Jersey officials continue pressing for more booster shot inoculations.
Murphy said booster shot demand has increased but still not where he and other officials would like. Health Commissioner Judith Persichelli last Monday said that only 24% of roughly 4 million eligible residents had received one, which was before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) okayed boosters for anyone 18 and older Friday.
Officials are also worried that efforts to keep the virus' spread in check could be foiled by the holidays. They're encouraging everyone eligible to be vaccinated or acquire a booster in the coming weeks.
Mask mandates may end
The state is also reporting an increase in vaccinations for eligible children, leaning Murphy and officials to formulate a plan to eliminate the school mask requirement.
Murphy said that he believes removing masks in schools may be possible once enough students are fully vaccinated. The vaccines are currently eligible for everyone 5 and older.
Removing masks in schools, Murphy said, may happen on a "phased" process, where students 12-17 can take their masks off in school due to them having vaccine residence for a longer period than those 5-11.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Nov. 8 announced he will allow school districts to legislate their in-school mask policies Jan. 17, 2022.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
