State legislators to introduce mobile office in Atlantic County

State Sen. Vince Polistina, Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift announced Thursday the introduction of a mobile legislative office in partnership with Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and other officials to bring government services to the county.

The new mobile office will be staffed with people from the 2nd Legislative District office to assist with issues district residents have, including unemployment, motor vehicles, utility bills and services offered through the state and county.

“We committed to providing the best constituent services in the history of Atlantic County, and this is one of the tools we will be using to fulfill that commitment,” said Polistina, R-Atlantic. “By getting our staff out to senior centers, libraries, municipal buildings and other facilities, our office will be visible and accessible to the community and poised to offer assistance to anyone who needs it.”

Guardian, R-Atlantic, noted the multilingual staff and the ability to work remotely will allow quicker help for residents who may need it.

"We have such a need from people who could use some help and are eager to make sure we are there to do what we can," Guardian said.

Swift, R-Atlantic, said some people aren't aware of the help they may qualify for or how to access benefit programs for which they may be eligible. Those programs include the Senior Freeze property tax reimbursement, veterans tax help and assistance with utility bills.

"Through our mobile outreach, we will have information on these programs and more, and be able to guide people to the help they need," Swift said.

The first mobile office will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Galloway Township Senior Center at 621 W. White Horse Pike. For more information, including office hours and locations, call the 2nd District office at 609-677-8266.

