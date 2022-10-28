Stark differences between major party 2nd Congressional District candidates

The 2022 general election possibly could tip the scales of power in the U.S. House of Representatives from a Democratic to Republican majority, as well as switch the Democrats’ razor-thin margin in the Senate.

Neither of New Jersey’s two U.S. senators is up for reelection, but all 12 House seats are on the ballot throughout the state.

In the 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, of Dennis Township, is running for his third two-year term Nov. 8. Van Drew, 69, is a former dentist.

The district covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Camden, Gloucester, Burlington and Ocean counties.

Van Drew faces a political newcomer in Democrat Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township. Alexander, 56, is a former law enforcement officer and civil rights attorney.

There is also a Libertarian candidate, Mike Gallo, 64, of Lower Township, who is a small business owner; and independent candidate Anthony Parisi Sanchez, of Millville, who is running under the slogan “Not For Sale” but does not have a website.

Gallo has said he favors smaller government with less influence over everyday life, more personal and business freedom, and keeping the U.S. out of foreign wars.

The two major party candidates — Van Drew and Alexander — could hardly be farther apart on many hotly contested issues such as abortion, offshore wind energy, how to fight inflation and what is the biggest threat to democracy today.

Alexander is a strong proponent of a woman’s right to choose abortion, saying it is a decision that should be made by individual women, not the government. He also favors reforming voting laws to better protect voting rights for minorities, and sees the problem with illegal immigration coming from people who overstay their visas, not from people crossing the southern border. Alexander says MAGA Republicans who support former President Donald Trump are trying to destroy democracy by attacking basic rights to privacy, which had guaranteed women the right to abortion for 50 years.

Alexander has said he was the victim of police brutality as a teenager, when he was shot at and improperly arrested. He credits his grandfather with convincing him to stick with his determination to become a member of law enforcement himself, which he did. Alexander eventually retired as a captain from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and began work as a civil rights attorney.

Van Drew says he is “pro-life,” believes in American exceptionalism and the need for a strong military, supports police and wants secure borders. He says “woke” policies are damaging the cohesion of the country by splitting people into identity groups rather than seeing themselves as Americans.

Van Drew was elected as a conservative Democrat in 2018 but changed parties after falling out with party leaders in 2019 over his refusal to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. At the time, he said he felt Trump had done nothing to deserve impeachment.

He was reelected as a Republican in 2020, defeating Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine.

Debates

Van Drew and Alexander faced off in one debate at Stockton University on Oct. 19 in an event sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and The Press of Atlantic City, which can still be viewed on the center’s website.

During the debate, they also differed on President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans for low- to middle-income borrowers and $20,000 for those from lower-income families who qualified to receive Pell grants.

“The bottom line is a lot of you already paid for your kids, and a lot of kids worked their butts off (to pay them off),” Van Drew said. “Now you will pay again.”

Van Drew said the student loan payoff will mostly help wealthier people who could afford to go to college in the first place, and those with loans for graduate degrees.

“It’s not helping the average guy. It’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Van Drew said.

Alexander disagreed.

“It’s a wonderful program. I support it,” Alexander said. “The fact is, it’s an opportunity for people to get a bit of a hand up. It’s building toward creating generational wealth, and intended for low-income borrowers.”

There were a few points on which both agreed. The two agreed that federal law should be changed to again allow New Jersey taxpayers to write off the total amount they pay in property taxes, rather than capping it at $10,000.

They also agreed that illegal immigrants brought here as children — the “dreamers” — should have a path to citizenship.

Gallo and Parisi Sanchez were not invited to participate because they did not raise enough money to require filing Federal Election Commission reports.

Alexander and Gallo debated Sept. 20 at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing in an event sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Atlantic County. Van Drew declined to participate, saying he no longer considered the league to be nonpartisan because its debate organizer had posted anti-Republican comments on her social media pages and had encouraged people to attend protests against Van Drew.

Political experience

Van Drew spent decades in local, county and state politics before being elected to Congress as a conservative Democrat in 2018, then changing parties in 2019 after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

This is Alexander’s first time running for elected office.

Endorsements

Alexander has been endorsed by many labor unions including the New Jersey Education Association, Communications Workers of America, Unite HERE Local 54, AFSCME-New Jersey Council Local 63 and Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 108.

He also got the nod from the Congressional Black Caucus, the Collective PAC, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and other interest groups as well as scores of prominent Democratic leaders such as Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker.

Van Drew has the endorsement of law enforcement groups including the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police. He also got the New Jersey AFL-CIO endorsement.

Van Drew campaign manager Ron Filan sent a letter to the NJEA declining to seek its endorsement, saying Van Drew disagreed strongly with NJEA stances on “all the important issues facing our country from vaccine and mask mandates to the insane new curriculum being forced down parents’ and teachers’ throats by their union’s leadership team.”

The letter said “if you’re okay with teaching 5-year-olds about how to go about changing their genders at an age when they can barely decide on their favorite color, if you’re okay with grown men playing women’s sports, if you’re okay with playing the pronoun police and keeping track of sixty or seventy something new genders, then vote for the other guy, because we sure as hell don’t want your support.”

Money raised

Van Drew had raised about $2.9 million this election cycle as of Sept. 30, according to the FEC, and still had about $925,000 to spend.

Alexander has raised $442,000 and had $39,000 left to spend as of Sept. 30.

Neither Gallo nor Parisi Sanchez have raised enough money to have to file FEC reports. Such reports must be filed if raising or expecting to raise $50,000 in a calendar year.