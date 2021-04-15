South Jersey to receive money to address homelessness from federal government

WASHINGTON — New Jersey will receive more than $130 million to create affordable housing and services for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The money comes from nearly $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

South Jersey entities will receive more than $11 million of the $130 million.

“HUD’s swift allocation of this $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funding reflects our commitment to addressing homelessness as a priority," HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement. "With this strong funding, communities across the country will have the resources needed to give homes to the people who have had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic without one."

New Jersey's $130,874,863 share will go a long way to alleviate homelessness in the Garden State, said Justin Scheid, HUD Newark field office director.

“The Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress shows that there were 9,662 homeless New Jerseyans before the pandemic, a number that has the potential to increase," Scheid said in a statement. "Children and families deserve a decent place to live, and the HOME/ARP funding can begin to heal the lives affected by homelessness and the fear of becoming homeless."