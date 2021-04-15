South Jersey to receive money to address homelessness from federal government

WASHINGTON — New Jersey will receive more than $130 million to create affordable housing and services for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
The money comes from nearly $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
South Jersey entities will receive more than $11 million of the $130 million.
“HUD’s swift allocation of this $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funding reflects our commitment to addressing homelessness as a priority," HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement. "With this strong funding, communities across the country will have the resources needed to give homes to the people who have had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic without one."
New Jersey's $130,874,863 share will go a long way to alleviate homelessness in the Garden State, said Justin Scheid, HUD Newark field office director.
“The Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress shows that there were 9,662 homeless New Jerseyans before the pandemic, a number that has the potential to increase," Scheid said in a statement. "Children and families deserve a decent place to live, and the HOME/ARP funding can begin to heal the lives affected by homelessness and the fear of becoming homeless."
The $4.925 billion total federal funding gives states the flexibility to best meet the needs of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, including through development of affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, supportive services, and acquisition and development of non-congregate shelter units, Fudge said.
Funds must be spent by 2030, Fudge said.
In the coming weeks, HUD will announce the allocation of funding for emergency vouchers for people experiencing and at risk of homelessness, Fudge said.
South Jersey entities receiving money are as follows:
Atlantic City: $1,739,690
Atlantic County: $2,434,422
Ocean County: $4,865,698
Vineland: $2,258,331
PHOTOS from 2019 homeless awareness campout in Cape May Court House
Cardboard houses
