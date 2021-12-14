South Jersey lawmaker backs smoke-free casino efforts

TRENTON — Steps to end smoking at Atlantic City's casinos were endorsed by the state assembly's deputy speaker Tuesday.

Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, issued a statement supporting legislation to end smoking at the casinos. The proposed bill also has support from other lawmakers as casino workers continue to pressure Trenton into enacting the law they say will protect their health.

“It is unconscionable that any workers in New Jersey would knowingly be subjected to carcinogens in the workplace,” said Moriarty, who also Tuesday announced himself as the bill's fourth sponsor. “It is time for New Jersey to treat casino employees as equal to other service industry workers and prohibit smoking in casinos."

New Jersey nixed casino smoking temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, but workers and unions have urged for a permanent ban to the practice.

Casinos in surrounding states have already banned smoking in their buildings.