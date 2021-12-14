South Jersey lawmaker backs smoke-free casino efforts

TRENTON — Steps to end smoking at Atlantic City's casinos were endorsed by the state assembly's deputy speaker Tuesday.
Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, issued a statement supporting legislation to end smoking at the casinos. The proposed bill also has support from other lawmakers as casino workers continue to pressure Trenton into enacting the law they say will protect their health.
“It is unconscionable that any workers in New Jersey would knowingly be subjected to carcinogens in the workplace,” said Moriarty, who also Tuesday announced himself as the bill's fourth sponsor. “It is time for New Jersey to treat casino employees as equal to other service industry workers and prohibit smoking in casinos."
New Jersey nixed casino smoking temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, but workers and unions have urged for a permanent ban to the practice.
Casinos in surrounding states have already banned smoking in their buildings.
Earlier this year, Parx Casino, in Philadelphia, which was the state's highest-grossing casino in 2019, extended their smoke-free policies implemented due to the pandemic, Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights said.
Last week, dozens of casino workers traversed to Trenton for a protest hoping to incite lawmakers into passing the bill while they mulled potential tax breakers for casinos in danger of closing.
The smoking-ban bill has been lingered in Trenton for over a year, jumping in and out of committees without formal action.
Gov. Phil Murphy has said he intends to sign the bill once it arrives at his desk.
Many casino workers want the ban passed to create safe work environments, specifically for those with preexisting conditions or pregnant employees.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health says casino workers are at greater risk for lung and heart disease because of secondhand smoke exposure, and a study in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine found casino air to potentially have 50 times more cancer-causing particles than air on rush-hour highways, according to the bill.
However, the Casino Association of New Jersey, the casinos' trade group, making the city's casinos smoke-free would stave off customers.
“Scare tactics about revenue and job loss are just that – efforts to maintain the status quo, even as it threatens the health of thousands of New Jersey workers,” said Cynthia Hallett, president and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights. “By signing on as a prime sponsor of legislation to eliminate the casino smoking loophole, Assemblyman Moriarty is listening to the voices of thousands of workers instead of the big tobacco and gaming lobbyists.”
The Assembly bill also has a Senate campaign co-sponsored by local lawmakers Sen. Vince Polistina, R-2nd, and former Sen. Chris Brown, also R-2nd.
