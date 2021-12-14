 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Jersey lawmaker backs smoke-free casino efforts
0 comments
top story

South Jersey lawmaker backs smoke-free casino efforts

{{featured_button_text}}
smokefree casinos

Signs identify Revel as a smoke-free property.

 Ben Fogletto

TRENTON — Steps to end smoking at Atlantic City's casinos were endorsed by the state assembly's deputy speaker Tuesday.

Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, issued a statement supporting legislation to end smoking at the casinos. The proposed bill also has support from other lawmakers as casino workers continue to pressure Trenton into enacting the law they say will protect their health.

“It is unconscionable that any workers in New Jersey would knowingly be subjected to carcinogens in the workplace,” said Moriarty, who also Tuesday announced himself as the bill's fourth sponsor. “It is time for New Jersey to treat casino employees as equal to other service industry workers and prohibit smoking in casinos."

New Jersey nixed casino smoking temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, but workers and unions have urged for a permanent ban to the practice.

Casinos in surrounding states have already banned smoking in their buildings.

Earlier this year, Parx Casino, in Philadelphia, which was the state's highest-grossing casino in 2019, extended their smoke-free policies implemented due to the pandemic, Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last week, dozens of casino workers traversed to Trenton for a protest hoping to incite lawmakers into passing the bill while they mulled potential tax breakers for casinos in danger of closing.

The smoking-ban bill has been lingered in Trenton for over a year, jumping in and out of committees without formal action.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he intends to sign the bill once it arrives at his desk.

Many casino workers want the ban passed to create safe work environments, specifically for those with preexisting conditions or pregnant employees.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health says casino workers are at greater risk for lung and heart disease because of secondhand smoke exposure, and a study in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine found casino air to potentially have 50 times more cancer-causing particles than air on rush-hour highways, according to the bill.

However, the Casino Association of New Jersey, the casinos' trade group, making the city's casinos smoke-free would stave off customers.

“Scare tactics about revenue and job loss are just that – efforts to maintain the status quo, even as it threatens the health of thousands of New Jersey workers,” said Cynthia Hallett, president and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights. “By signing on as a prime sponsor of legislation to eliminate the casino smoking loophole, Assemblyman Moriarty is listening to the voices of thousands of workers instead of the big tobacco and gaming lobbyists.” 

The Assembly bill also has a Senate campaign co-sponsored by local lawmakers Sen. Vince Polistina, R-2nd, and former Sen. Chris Brown, also R-2nd.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A 'treasure trove' of dinosaur fossils have been discovered in Poland

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News