South Jersey diner patrons see election as chance to voice frustrations

Election Day in New Jersey was a triumph for the GOP — and at diners across South Jersey, voters attributed the result to disappointment with Democrats in Washington.
Although Democrats retained control of the state Legislature and governorship, the 2021 New Jersey elections saw Republicans win or take commanding leads in some crucial state and local races.
In Atlantic County, GOP candidates swept the countywide elections, winning four commissioner seats and the race for county clerk. They also won in some of the area’s competitive municipal races, and unified the state’s 2nd Legislative District under a Republican delegation for the first time in about 15 years.
Even Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who was heavily favored in his bid for a second term, was nearly ousted by Republican Jack Ciattarelli. And longtime state Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, was ousted by Republican Edward Durr, a truck driver who had spent very little on his campaign.
While diner patrons reacted differently to the news depending on their partisan leanings, there was some consensus on what drove the state rightward — disillusionment with the Democratic Party and its supposed failure addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises facing the state and nation.
Donna Martin, of Egg Harbor Township, said she usually votes for Democratic candidates in elections, and voted for Democrats straight down the ballot Tuesday. Reflecting on the elections at Egg Harbor Township’s JJ’s Diner, Martin attributed Republicans’ statewide victories to what she believed were Democrats’ national missteps. She said she thought Democratic turnout may have been dampened by what she characterized as a lack of urgency on the part of President Joe Biden in pursuing his agenda on immigration and abortion. She also said restrictive pandemic measures and vaccine mandates, paired with the Biden administration’s inability to bring the pandemic to heel, also hurt Democrats in the state.
“Republicans have always been aggressive; even when they’re wrong, they’re at least aggressive about things,” Martin said. “Democrats aren’t aggressive.”
“I don’t know what the Democratic agenda is, to be honest with you, and whatever it is, it isn’t strong enough,” she added.
Martin sympathized with some of the frustrations concerning Democrats and said she was “not completely” satisfied with Biden. She said she was especially disappointed in the Biden administration’s failure to pass new federal voting rights legislation.
“No question, that should have passed. Why are we still talking about it?” Martin said. “It’s ridiculous how they’re handling that.”
Denise Nelson, who was eating at the Court House Diner Family Restaurant in Cape May Court House, felt similarly. Saying her disdain of former President Donald Trump reignited her interest in politics, Nelson said she voted for Democrats straight down the ticket this election season. While saying she largely rejected Republican candidates because of their ties to Trump, Nelson nevertheless expressed frustration with Democrats. She was irritated by Biden’s inability to pass his proposed infrastructure and social spending bills through Congress — and said Democratic dysfunction in Washington may have contributed to their Election Day losses.
“It just shows (Biden) to be weak like that, that he’s just groveling more to follow that one promise that he’ll be the negotiator,” Nelson said. “He played into the hands of the Republicans with that.”
Noel Gonzalez, who was eating at JJ’s Diner, said he voted for Republicans in every race but one this election — he said he voted for Democratic candidate Vince Mazzeo in the 2nd Legislative District state Senate race, following the recommendation of friends who personally knew Mazzeo and spoke highly of him. A registered Republican who said he considers himself more of an independent, Gonzalez identified a range of issues that drove him toward the GOP, including illegal immigration and vaccine mandates. He also expressed alarm at rising inflation and gas prices, arguing the Biden administration had obstructed oil production.
“I don’t like where we’re at, I don’t like where we’re headed, period,” Gonzalez said.
Zenaida Budnick, of Galloway Township, took a more economic focus. While declining to say which candidates she voted for, Budnick said Murphy’s decision to sign off on a new formula raising tolls on major state highways hurt the governor. She added she believed the recent spike in inflation, especially as it pertains to gas prices, lowered the prospects of Democratic candidates.
“How do you think we could handle it with the prices going up?” Budnick asked.
Budnick ultimately blamed the White House for what she believed were voters’ economic struggles.
“It all starts with the president,” she said.
Budnick nevertheless reflected positively on the election, saying she saw voting as a civic duty she was proud to perform.
“I think that whoever wins, (my vote) will contribute to who changes our state of New Jersey,” she said.
Not all residents were as driven to vote. Jared Marquez, an 18-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident who works at Denny’s in Northfield, said he did not believe voting would impact his life.
“There’s nothing that’s motivating me to get out to vote,” Marquez said. “I can’t seem to see anything that’s setting me back that I could change. I feel like myself alone, I’m not going to be able to fix everything for everybody else.”
