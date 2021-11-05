South Jersey diner patrons see election as chance to voice frustrations

Election Day in New Jersey was a triumph for the GOP — and at diners across South Jersey, voters attributed the result to disappointment with Democrats in Washington.

Although Democrats retained control of the state Legislature and governorship, the 2021 New Jersey elections saw Republicans win or take commanding leads in some crucial state and local races.

In Atlantic County, GOP candidates swept the countywide elections, winning four commissioner seats and the race for county clerk. They also won in some of the area’s competitive municipal races, and unified the state’s 2nd Legislative District under a Republican delegation for the first time in about 15 years.

Even Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who was heavily favored in his bid for a second term, was nearly ousted by Republican Jack Ciattarelli. And longtime state Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, was ousted by Republican Edward Durr, a truck driver who had spent very little on his campaign.

While diner patrons reacted differently to the news depending on their partisan leanings, there was some consensus on what drove the state rightward — disillusionment with the Democratic Party and its supposed failure addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises facing the state and nation.