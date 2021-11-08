Somers Point receives $125,000 to improve its Bayfront District from the state

SOMERS POINT — Visitors coming next year to the city’s Bayfront Historic District should see at least at least one improvement.
The Bayfront District was selected to receive a Neighborhood Preservation Program designation. The city will receive a $125,000 grant next year and value-added technical assistance with the potential of additional grants in future years, according to information released by City Administrator Jason Frost.
“We thank the state and our legislators for this grant. We are continuing to look for unique ways to enhance our city and this program is ideally suited for the Bayfront of Somers Point,” Mayor Jack Glasser said in a statement.
City Council President Janice Johnston, 1st Ward, said the council is waiting for a grant clarification about whether it needs to hold a public session to collect ideas before forming a committee to make recommendations.
The bayfront stretches from Route 52, or Gull Avenue, to New York Avenue and from Bay Avenue to the west side of Shore Road, Johnston said. The waterfront neighborhood is known for boating access, eateries, the Gateway Playhouse, historic homes and live concerts on the beach.
Johnston does not see herself as being part of the committee. The committee would likely have at least one member representing the areas of recreation, economic development and historic preservation, she said.
“I want to hear everyone’s suggestions,” Johnston said as she mentioned that the grant calls for visual improvements that everyone can see.
The city will have the ability to take its initial $125,000 grant, show the state what it did and reapply every year for five years for a possible grand total of $600,000, Johnston said.
“Bathrooms need to be updated,” Johnston said of the facilities at William Morrow Beach, where the city’s outdoor summer concert series is held.
The Bayfront Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is significant because it is a cohesive a group of buildings in the styles and types that were popular in the resort from 1890 to 1935, the city said.
Kirk Gerety, the Somers Point Historical Society president, said it is great the city received the grant.
“Anything we get to preserve the historic Bayfront and improve it is an asset,” Gerety said.
During the 1990s, Gerety said, he was a councilman when the city received a $1 million grant to improve Bay Avenue.
SOMERS POINT—The excitement of opening night is around the corner at the historic Gateway Pl…
The 220-seat Gateway Playhouse itself, which was built in 1910, has received grants over the years, Gerety said. It was gutted down to the cinder block and sand and has been built from the ground up. The Playhouse re-opened in August 2017.
On Oct. 27, the Gateway Playhouse screened Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window,” starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly from 1954. It was the first time a movie was shown on Bay Avenue in 45 years, Gerety said.
Gerety’s grant ideas are QR codes on historic buildings and a permanent movie projector inside the Gateway.
The state Department of Community Affairs has committed considerable resources to programs that foster economic growth, community development and housing rehabilitation in neighborhoods at risk of decline, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver said.
“We believe that strong neighborhoods lead to sustained prosperity for the individuals and families who live and work in these communities,” Oliver said in a written statement.
Carmen Marotta, production coordinator and talent buyer for the Somers Point Concert Committee, said many people were lobbying for the city to receive the grant by contacting their elected and state representatives to put in a good word for the city.
“I was really grateful and thankful,” Marotta said.
Infrastructure improvements are needed —everybody wants bathroom improvements — but Marotta would like something that pays tribute to the city’s unique musical history and living legacy.
As an example, Marotta said next summer will be the 40th anniversary of the filming of the major motion picture, “Eddie and the Cruisers,” during the last year at the now defunct Tony Mart and at other locations in southern New Jersey. Marotta is trying to book for next summer John Cafferty, who had a top-10 pop single from the movie, titled “On the Dark Side.”
During one week in 1963 at Tony Mart, Tony Mart hosted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bill Haley and Country Music Hall of Famer Conway Twitty as opening acts and Del Shannon, who had a No. 1 pop hit with the song “Runaway,” as a headliner, Marotta said.
Murals or a statue or both that immortalize the city’s musical legacy is something Marotta would like to see.
“I’m hopeful that this grant will give us an incentive to do a great deal for Somers Point,” Marotta said.
