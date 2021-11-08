Somers Point receives $125,000 to improve its Bayfront District from the state

“I want to hear everyone’s suggestions,” Johnston said as she mentioned that the grant calls for visual improvements that everyone can see.

The city will have the ability to take its initial $125,000 grant, show the state what it did and reapply every year for five years for a possible grand total of $600,000, Johnston said.

“Bathrooms need to be updated,” Johnston said of the facilities at William Morrow Beach, where the city’s outdoor summer concert series is held.

The Bayfront Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is significant because it is a cohesive a group of buildings in the styles and types that were popular in the resort from 1890 to 1935, the city said.

Kirk Gerety, the Somers Point Historical Society president, said it is great the city received the grant.

“Anything we get to preserve the historic Bayfront and improve it is an asset,” Gerety said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the 1990s, Gerety said, he was a councilman when the city received a $1 million grant to improve Bay Avenue.