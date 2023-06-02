ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is not on the ballot this year, but someone has dragged out his campaign signs from a previous year and put them up around the city, he said this week, in an effort to confuse voters.

"The opposition is finding old Marty Small for Mayor signs that say 'Column B,' giving the perception the mayor is supporting Column B (in this election)," Small said.

He isn't.

The candidates he supports this year are running in Row A, the row of candidates endorsed by the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.

Small has found the signs all around the city, he said. While he doesn't know exactly who is doing it, he suspects it's someone supporting Democrats who oppose his administration.

"This election is crazy. I have never seen anything like this," Small said. "Why in hell would those signs be out?"

Recently Democrats who are critics of Small and his administration gained control of City Council, after 4th Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed changed alliances and began voting with the opposition, including 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston.

Morshed and Dunston are up for reelection this year, and the city and county Democratic committees are not supporting them. So they are running off the county line, which is Row A.

Morshed got the city committee's support until he was charged in March by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with falsifying voter registrations, making false statements to the FBI about interactions with prospective voters and submitting false unemployment benefits claims with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Dunston, who has been a critic of Small for years and has filed a lawsuit alleging he and several council people have conspired against her, is running in Row B in her ward, and Morshed in Row D in his ward.