Some pessimistic about future, others excited for return of in-person voting

Election Day got off to a gloomy, chilly start Tuesday morning, as Atlantic County voters shared their thoughts and feelings about the day's races.

Chuck Michaels, 60, was picking up a sandwich from Center City Deli in Atlantic City when he said he wouldn’t be voting.

“I didn’t know who to vote for,” he said. “Everyone promises change, but nothing ever happens. They’re taking the people’s votes and running around. The casinos drive the city. There’s nothing here no more for the family. We got kids hanging out in front of stores, in the streets.

“We used to have movie theaters, Black-owned businesses all down the (Atlantic) Avenue ... but they made the Black section what it is now,” Michaels said. “Now look at the city, full of the walking dead. Atlantic City is a ghost town.”

Vincent Hendrick, 66, who was born and raised in the resort, was about to hop on a bus to go vote when he shared his hopes for a resurrection of “old Atlantic City.”

“The city will never be like it used to be when we were kids,” said Hendrick. “There’s nothing to do for the kids anymore.