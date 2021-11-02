Some pessimistic about future, others excited for return of in-person voting

Election Day got off to a gloomy, chilly start Tuesday morning, as Atlantic County voters shared their thoughts and feelings about the day's races.
Chuck Michaels, 60, was picking up a sandwich from Center City Deli in Atlantic City when he said he wouldn’t be voting.
“I didn’t know who to vote for,” he said. “Everyone promises change, but nothing ever happens. They’re taking the people’s votes and running around. The casinos drive the city. There’s nothing here no more for the family. We got kids hanging out in front of stores, in the streets.
“We used to have movie theaters, Black-owned businesses all down the (Atlantic) Avenue ... but they made the Black section what it is now,” Michaels said. “Now look at the city, full of the walking dead. Atlantic City is a ghost town.”
Vincent Hendrick, 66, who was born and raised in the resort, was about to hop on a bus to go vote when he shared his hopes for a resurrection of “old Atlantic City.”
“The city will never be like it used to be when we were kids,” said Hendrick. “There’s nothing to do for the kids anymore.
“Everyone keeps promising change, but when is it going to happen? They got to try and make it how it used to be. There has to be things other than drinking and gambling. The governor is doing some good, but no one lets him do what he’s got to do.”
Mohammed Uddin, 36, works as a cashier at Food 4 Less on Atlantic Avenue. He said he was excited to vote this Election Day.
“I like those new candidates, and we need those new candidates,” said Uddin, who voted in person in the morning. “It’s been the same mayor. I don’t like him. We need to see change.
“We need more jobs, make the city clean and lower prices, because of the cost of living. Eighteen dollars an hour would be great because everything is so expensive now.”
Voters in western Atlantic County were also thrilled to be able to exercise their right to vote in person, as opposed to last November when the COVID-19 pandemic forced nearly everyone to vote by mail.
The Mays Landing Presbyterian Church was one of 13 polling locations in Hamilton Township. Voter turnout was low at 11 a.m. when Paul and Patricia Yacovelle went to vote.
Patricia said she had no desire to vote early or by mail.
“This is 100% better than last year,” Patricia Yacovelle said. “I’m a happy camper to be out voting in person.”
“We like voting the old-fashioned way,” Paul Yacovelle said.
“Of course, this is much better,” Dan Cincotti said after voting at the Egg Harbor City Municipal Building. “It was very bad that we had to vote for president by mail. I prefer the traditional electronic method.”
Suellen George, who voted at the Hamilton Township Police Athletic League Center, was glad to be back in a voting booth.
“I much prefer voting in person,” George said. “Everything was very well-organized. I do feel there is a need for voter ID, however, because of the new signature system.”
Some voters had concerns about the new electronic signature method that was implemented this year in the county. Instead of writing your signature in a book, the signature was done on a computer screen and then compared to the signature on file.
“I did find the new system somewhat confusing though. Like others in there, I had to ask for help. I liked the old way better," said Daisy Williams, who voted at the Egg Harbor City Municipal Building.
Williams said she prefers to vote on Election Day rather than early because "it gives me more time to think and make decisions."
That thought was echoed by Ben Sukovich, of Hamilton, who said voting Tuesday was "smooth and fast."
“I prefer to vote in person and had no desire to vote early or by mail,” he said. “Last year, we had no choice."
Voting by mail this year wasn't an issue for Abdul Salaam, 57, of Atlantic City. Usually, he goes to the polls, but he had to work this Election Day.
“I would like to see them do things that should have been done before the casinos have been here,” said Salaam. “The casinos came, but nothing has changed. The taxes go up, prices go up. ... There’s no after-school programs, or anything going on for the children.
“There’s a lot that can be done for the city,” he said.
