 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small picks Days-Chapman as reelection campaign manager
0 comments
top story

Small picks Days-Chapman as reelection campaign manager

{{featured_button_text}}
Constance "Mandy" Days-Chapman

Constance 'Mandy' Days Chapman is the campaign manager for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small's reelection campaign in 2021.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has named educator and community organizer Constance “Mandy” Days-Chapman as manager of his reelection campaign.

“In a campaign manager you want someone who’s organized, involved in the community and understands Atlantic City politics and the players involved," Small said in a news release Wednesday. "We have that in Mandy."

Small is running in the June 8 Democratic primary on a ticket with at-large councilmember and Council President George Tibbitt, Bruce Weekes and Stephanie Marshall.

Days-Chapman is an assistant principal at Atlantic City High School, where Small's wife, La'Quetta, is principal, and is an adjunct professor at Stockton University. She is an Atlantic City resident, longtime community leader and activist, and former vice president of the Atlantic City Board of Education. Prior to taking the job at Atlantic City High School, she was assistant principal at Pleasantville High School.

She ran unsuccessfully for a spot on City Council in 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Days-Chapman serves as secretary for the Atlantic City Citizens Advisory Board, is an executive member of the NAACP Atlantic City Branch, is chair of the Infant & Maternal Mortality Task Force and a member of the Venice Park Civic Association.

She also is an active member of Second Baptist Church, where she sings with the Inspirational Choral Ensemble, and serves as an Atlantic City Dolphins’ team mom.

“It is an honor to lead the campaign of Mayor Marty Small Sr.,” said Days-Chapman. “As we transition into a time of uncertainty and a new normal, it is important to have stability in the highest levels of leadership."

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English education from South Carolina State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership and is enrolled in Stockton’s doctoral program.

Small was elected to a one-year term as mayor in a special election in November 2020 and is seeking his first four-year mayoral term.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virus pushed US 2020 deaths beyond 3.3 million

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News