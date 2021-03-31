Small picks Days-Chapman as reelection campaign manager

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has named educator and community organizer Constance “Mandy” Days-Chapman as manager of his reelection campaign.

“In a campaign manager you want someone who’s organized, involved in the community and understands Atlantic City politics and the players involved," Small said in a news release Wednesday. "We have that in Mandy."

Small is running in the June 8 Democratic primary on a ticket with at-large councilmember and Council President George Tibbitt, Bruce Weekes and Stephanie Marshall.

Days-Chapman is an assistant principal at Atlantic City High School, where Small's wife, La'Quetta, is principal, and is an adjunct professor at Stockton University. She is an Atlantic City resident, longtime community leader and activist, and former vice president of the Atlantic City Board of Education. Prior to taking the job at Atlantic City High School, she was assistant principal at Pleasantville High School.

She ran unsuccessfully for a spot on City Council in 2019.

Days-Chapman serves as secretary for the Atlantic City Citizens Advisory Board, is an executive member of the NAACP Atlantic City Branch, is chair of the Infant & Maternal Mortality Task Force and a member of the Venice Park Civic Association.