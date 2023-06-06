Atlantic City vote totals

Democratic candidates

Ward 1: Incumbent City Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, unopposed on Atlantic County Democratic Committee's Row A

Ward 2: Incumbent Councilwoman LaToya Dunston on Line B under the motto "Vote 4 the Voiceless"; Viana "Vivi" Bailey on Atlantic County Democratic Committee's Row A

Ward 3: Incumbent Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz on Atlantic County Democratic Committee's Row A; Nashir U. Sheik in Row B under the motto "We are Simply Democrat"

Ward 4: Incumbent Councilman MD Hossain Morshed in Row D under the motto "Morshed for All the People"; George "Animal" Crouch on Atlantic County Democratic Committee's Row A; Charles T. Garrett in Row B under the motto "Made in Atlantic City"; Abusaeed "Saeed" Asduha in Row C under the motto "No One Left Behind"; Torres W. Mayfield Sr. in Row E under the motto "Unity Until Now It Takes You"

Ward 5: Incumbent Muhammad "Anjum" Zia on Atlantic County Democratic Committee's Row A; Rizwan Khan Malik in Row B under the motto "Real Democrat Atlantic County"

Ward 6: Geoffrey Dorsey on Atlantic County Democratic Committee's Row A; John C. Exadaktilos in Row B under the motto "Time for Change Has Arrived"

Republican candidates

Ward 1: Matthew McGrath in Atlantic County Regular Republicans' Row A

Ward 2:No petition filed

Ward 3: No petition filed

Ward 4: Ronald V. Bailey in Atlantic County Regular Republicans' Row A

Ward 5: Maria Lacca in Row B under the motto "Best of Ward 5 Vote Lacca"

Ward 6: Incumbent Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz in Atlantic County Regular Republicans' Row A