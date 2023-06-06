ATLANTIC CITY — Despite facing federal criminal charges and running off the county line, 4th Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed was leading in the Democratic primary election Tuesday.
And in the 2nd Ward, Democratic Councilwoman LaToya Dunston was leading, too, despite also running off the county line and being censured by the Atlantic City Democratic Committee for supporting a Republican for county commissioner last year instead of incumbent Democrat Ernest Coursey.
Coursey, who won, is Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s chief of staff.
Early voting, most mail-in ballots and Election Day votes had been tallied by about 10 p.m. An unknown number of mail-in ballots are yet to come in, and will be accepted until June 12 as long as they are postmarked by June 6.
Morshed recently had a falling out with Small, who supported George "Animal" Crouch in the 4th Ward primary.
Dunston has long been a critic of Small.
All six ward seats are up this year, and Democrats are so dominant in the city that the primary will effectively choose the winner in most wards.
If the two Small critics win the primary, it will put them in good shape for winning in November and for continuing to be a thorn in Small's side.
The two recently joined with at-large Councilmen George Tibbitt and Bruce Weekes, and Republican 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, to vote down the city's 2023 budget despite it containing a property tax decrease.
The state, however, is expected to approve the budget June 14 without council approval, as it can under the 2016 state takeover of the city.
The unofficial count in the 4th Ward at about 10 p.m. was 167 for Morshed; 54 for Crouch, who ran on the Atlantic County Democratic Committee's Row A; 36 for Charles T. Garrett; 149 for Abusaeed "Saeed" Asduha; and 8 for Torres W. Mayfield Sr.
In the 2nd Ward, Dunston had 228 votes to 171 for Viana "Vivi" Bailey, who had the support of the city Democratic Committee and the county line.
About 6,000 mail-in ballots were received countywide as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
In the 3rd Ward, Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz had a lead of 149 votes to Nashir Sheik's 93.
In the 5th Ward, incumbent Councilman Muhammad "Anjum" Zia had a commanding lead of 153 votes to 17 for his challenger, Rizwan Khan Malik.
And in the 6th Ward, the only one without a Democratic incumbent, Geoffrey Dorsey had 184 votes to John C. Exadaktilos' 99.
Running unopposed in Ward 1 was incumbent City Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph.
In the wards where they ran, Republican candidates ran unopposed. No Republicans filed petitions to run in the 2nd or 3rd wards.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Morshed in March with falsifying voter registrations, making false statements to the FBI about interactions with prospective voters and submitting false unemployment benefits claims with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Morshed got the support of the city’s Democratic committee in his reelection bid at its March meeting, but after the federal charges were announced, Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman called for Morshed’s resignation. Then he replaced him with Crouch on the county line of endorsed candidates.
Crouch is the vice president of the Atlantic City Dolphins youth football league.
