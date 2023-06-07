ATLANTIC CITY — Candidates backed by Mayor Marty Small Sr. have a slight lead in the 2nd and 4th wards' Democratic primary, after all election day machine votes have been tallied.
Results are unofficial and will be updated. An unknown number of mail-in ballots are yet to come in, and will be accepted until June 12 as long as they are postmarked by June 6.
Those mail-in ballots could make the difference in the 2nd Ward, where Democratic Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, who ran off the county line, now trails financial services company owner Viana "Vivi" Bailey by just 264 votes to 260.
Incumbent 4th Ward Democratic Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, who is facing federal criminal charges and also ran off the county line, trails George "Animal" Crouch by a bigger margin of 202 to 179.
Both Dunston and Morshed had been in the lead when just early voting and mail-in ballots had been counted.
People are also reading…
"The votes are the votes. There are still votes to be counted," Small said Wednesday. "We are in the lead. I'd rather be in the lead than behind. It's a long process."
Dunston was recently censured by the Atlantic City Democratic Committee, along with Democratic at-large Councilmen George Tibbitt and Bruce Weekes, for supporting a Republican for county commissioner last year. All three are Small critics.
They supported the Republican rather than Democratic incumbent Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who is Small's chief of staff.
Morshed had been a Small ally, until the county Democratic Committee refused to put him on the county line because of the federal charges. Small supported Crouch in the 4th Ward primary but did not ask for Morshed's resignation.
All six ward seats are up this year, and Democrats are so dominant in the city that the primary will effectively choose the winner in most wards.
Small critics on council — all Democrats other than lone Republican Councilman Jesse Kurtz — have been a thorn in the mayor's side.
Morshed's defection to the anti-Small camp gave them a 5-4 majority on council, which recently voted down the 2023 budget, in spite of it containing a property tax decrease.
The state, however, is expected to approve the budget June 14 without council approval, as it can under the 2016 state takeover of the city.
About 6,000 mail-in ballots were received countywide as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
In the 3rd Ward, Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz has a comfortable lead of 371 to 103 for his challenger, Nashir Sheik.
In the 5th Ward, incumbent Councilman Muhammad "Anjum" Zia had a commanding lead of 253 to 42 for his challenger, Rizwan Khan Malik.
And in the 6th Ward, the only one without a Democratic incumbent, building contractor Geoffrey Dorsey had 223 votes to restaurateur John C. Exadaktilos' 128.
Running unopposed in Ward 1 was incumbent Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph.
In the wards where they ran, Republican candidates ran unopposed. No Republicans filed petitions to run in the 2nd or 3rd wards.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Morshed in March with falsifying voter registrations, making false statements to the FBI about interactions with prospective voters and submitting false unemployment benefits claims to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Morshed got the support of the city’s Democratic committee in his reelection bid at its March meeting, but after the federal charges were announced, Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman called for Morshed’s resignation. Then he replaced him with Crouch on the county line.
Crouch is vice president of the Atlantic City Dolphins youth football league.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.