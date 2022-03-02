Should Atlantic City, Pleasantville be in separate commissioner districts? A judge to decide.

MAYS LANDING — Democrats argued at a redistricting meeting Wednesday that Atlantic City and Pleasantville should no longer be in the same district for choosing Atlantic County commissioners.

Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman said splitting the two cities would create two competitive districts for minority representation, where only one now exists.

It would also create two districts in which the Democratic Party has an advantage, his numbers showed.

Currently, District 1 is overwhelmingly Democratic, while District 2 is largely Republican.

Republican Chairman Keith Davis, by contrast, argued Atlantic City and Pleasantville must stay in the same district to keep a minority majority district in the county.

If the two municipalities are split, Davis said, neither resulting district would meet the 50% minority threshold needed to have a minority majority district.

Suleiman disagreed, saying District 1 would remain 61% minority. The two acknowledged early in the meeting they were using different sets of data, with Davis focusing on eligible voters and Suleiman on broader population.

The county has five districts for which each elects one representative to the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, and also elects four at-large members.

Looking at election results, Suleiman said the current Democratic African American commissioner representing the district, Ernest Coursey, has run unopposed two of the past three elections, and won with almost 70% of the vote in 2019, showing the district is improperly packed with minority voters.

He called that voter dilution, since minority voters are so concentrated their candidate wins with a greater number of votes than needed.

"We need to unpack it to allow a greater participation of the minority community (countywide)," Suleiman said, particularly because the Hispanic population has grown countywide.

The Latino population has grown so dramatically in Pleasantville it is now the dominant ethnic group there, Suleiman said. Yet there are no Latino commissioners.

The Democratic map would group Atlantic City with the Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport; and Pleasantville with the Mainland communities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point as well as with Absecon.

That map has the support of several prominent Democrats including Coursey, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward and Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who signed a letter of support along with Suleiman and commission member Thelma Witherspoon.

The Republican map would continue to group Atlantic City and Pleasantville in the 1st District, and the Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport with the Mainland communities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point in the 2nd District.

It also would add a section of Egg Harbor Township to the 2nd, since the 3rd has grown so much that it has become too large under state law.

The two presented their maps of proposed boundaries and data to back them up Wednesday afternoon at a meeting of the Atlantic County Commissioner Redistricting Commission, held at the Atlantic County Criminal Court building.

Davis said only Districts 2 and 3 need to be redrawn, as the county population has remained remarkably stable overall from the 2010 Census to the 2020 Census.

Only two districts had population changes that require some adjustment to keep all districts of similar size (within 5% of each other).

District 2 has lost population and so needs its territory enlarged.

And District 3, currently covering Hamilton Township and part of Egg Harbor Township, has grown too big in population so must give up some territory.

Davis also said the Democratic map changes districts for far more voters compared to the Republican map, which would disrupt and confuse voters.

"Our map impacts 3,700 voters, that’s it, in those two districts," Davis said, "to minimize impact and insure continuity in how elections are run."

The Democratic map, Davis said, "affects over 44,000 voters from last year’s election — more than half the number of people who participated in the gubernatorial election of last year."

Voting maps at all levels are redrawn every 10 years after the national Census, in response to new population and demographic data.

A vote on which map to accept must come by March 7 under state law.

The four-member commission earlier requested that state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner appoint a fifth tie-breaking member.

Rabner appointed as the tiebreaker Georgia M. Curio, a former Superior Court judge and assignment judge for Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

Atlantic County is one of just three counties in the state that have voting districts for county office. The others are Essex and Hudson counties. All others elect their county commissioners at large, according to Suleiman.

For more information visit atlantic-county.org/redistricting.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

