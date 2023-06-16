Village Super Market is again asking the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to select its plan to build a full-service grocery store in Atlantic City, only months after the two sides walked away from a deal that would have sent nearly $19 million in tax dollars to the company for construction.

The Springfield, Union County-based company was among four firms to respond to CRDA's latest request for proposals for the development and operation of a grocery store in the resort.

In 2021, CRDA had agreed to provide $18.7 million to Village Super Market for the construction of a 44,000-square-foot ShopRite in a parking lot at Baltic and Indiana avenues. The authority had planned to retain ownership of the site, leasing it to Village Super Market for $1 per year.

But in late 2022, more than three years after the two sides began negotiations, CRDA decided to end its talks and seek new proposals.

At the time, state officials said Village Super Market would be able to enter a new proposal if it chose to do so.

Company representatives did not return a request for comment.

The three other bidders that are now vying to build Atlantic City's first full-service grocery store in nearly two decades are JAS Group Enterprise, Save Philly Stores and Bailing International Firm, according to CRDA, which listed the respondents to its RFP during a meeting June 8.

Michael Sawyer, president and CEO of Princeton-based JAS Group Enterprise, said it pitched, in partnership with The NRP Group, of Ohio, a mixed-used development that includes a roughly 35,000-square-foot grocery store, additional retail space and 120 apartments.

"We think Atlantic City deserves better than a supermarket," he said.

Acknowledging that this proposal went beyond the scope of CRDA's RFP, Sawyer said JAS Group's vision is flexible.

Save Philly Stores, of Broomall, Pennsylvania, owns and operates the Save-A-Lot in Atlantic City’s Renaissance Plaza and another dozen stories around Greater Philadelphia.

When CRDA last solicited grocery developers and operators in 2019, Save Philly Stores was the only other respondent besides Village Super Market.

"As a company, we are a lot more advanced than we were in 2019," Shawn Rinnier, president of Save Philly Stores, said in a phone call.

He declined to provide specifics on the 2023 proposal, except to say its Save-A-Lot in Camden is an example of what he hopes to accomplish in Atlantic City.

"We have the team to give Atlantic City residents the supermarket they deserve," Rinnier said.

A representative of Atlantic City-based Bailing International declined to comment on its proposal.

CRDA did not immediately respond to questions on when to expect its staff to recommend one of the bids to its board, but Karen Martin, the authority's acting communications director, previously said the process typically takes about 12 weeks from the proposal to an in-house review process before being brought to the board for a vote.

In October 2021, the authority approved $18.7 million in funding for Village Super Market to build a full-service grocery store adjacent to the Atlantic City Convention Center.

A month later, Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and more state and local officials gathered at the site for a ceremonial groundbreaking, where leaders hailed the future ShopRite as an end to Atlantic City's status as a "food desert."

"Getting the supermarket built is something that I take great pride in, because it's going to mean so much to this community," Murphy said in November 2021.

Yet over the next 12 months, there was little movement at the site, and CRDA and Village Super Market declined to provide updates. Sources told The Press of Atlantic City that the developer-operator had requested additional funds, including a $500,000 annual subsidy to offset expected losses at the site. Then, in December 2022, CRDA said it was suspending negotiations.

“The termination of this arrangement with Village Super Market was a difficult but responsible decision informed by careful consideration of economic obstacles and our acute understanding of the urgency of food insecurity in Atlantic City,” Murphy said in a statement in December. “In light of this, we were forced to pivot and honestly reassess the best path forward to deliver affordable and nutritious food for the city’s residents.”

Meanwhile, leaders of the food security advocacy nonprofit Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, or C.R.O.P.S., have urged state officials to consider other solutions to Atlantic City's food desert status besides a large retail supermarket. C.R.O.P.S. in October 2022 opened its own produce store at Tanger Outlets The Walk, and last month, CRDA set aside up to $308,000 for the organization's urban farming proposal.