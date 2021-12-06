Several South Jersey towns reporting high interest in new cannabis businesses

The Egg Harbor City Council already passed a resolution supporting Phoenix Health Ventures LLC for the operation of a state-licensed cannabis cultivation facility, but the resolution will come back before the City Council on Thursday because it is being redone, Jiampetti said.

West Cape May voted in July in favor of allowing cannabis sales. The borough became the second municipality in Cape May County to do so, joining Lower Township, which approved its own ordinance on July 6.

There has been a great deal of interest in establishing cannabis businesses in West Cape May, but how serious they are remains to be seen, Mayor Carol Sabo said.

West Cape May did not put a limit on how many cannabis-related businesses it would support. Whether it establish a new business in the face of already existing competition should be the business person’s decision, Sabo said.

Since the Egg Harbor Township Committee passed a resolution to allow for cannabis-related businesses in July, there has been nonstop interest, Egg Harbor Township Mayor Laura Pfrommer said.