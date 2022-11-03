Seven candidates for four seats on Cape May Council

CAPE MAY — In a city with fewer than 2,000 registered voters, four of the five seats on City Council are up for election, making it the lone municipality in Cape May County that could see a significant change in government in this election.

But one of the candidates up for reelection said he does not expect to see a dramatic change in the city no matter who wins on Tuesday.

“I think the candidates that have the best opportunity to win are all level-headed people,” said Shaine Meier, an incumbent seeking another four-year term. “They all care about their town.”

The election is nonpartisan, meaning party affiliation is not listed on the ballot. Also on the ballot for three full four-year terms are Lorraine Baldwin, who is also an incumbent, Mark DiSanto, Clarence Lear and Maureen McDade.

City Council member Stacy Sheehan decided not to seek another term this year. In an earlier interview, she declined to say why.

Michael Yeager, who was appointed to council, is running for the two years remaining on his term. Former Council member Patricia Gray Hendricks is challenging him for the seat.

Of the current governing body, only Mayor Zach Mullock does not have to run this year to keep his seat. In Cape May, voters directly elect the mayor, who serves as the council president and has a single vote on the five-member council. The day-to-day operations of the city are handled by the city manager.

Mullock unseated former Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear in 2020. Mullock was a council member at that time, and had to resign from his council seat to serve as mayor. This year, Lear, 64, is running for a term on council.

Lear is retired from the Cape May Police Department. He grew up in Cape May and said he and his wife, Karen, raised their three sons in the community.

Lear cited several accomplishments in his term as mayor, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to Cape May and updating the city’s master plan.

“There are important decisions in Cape May’s future. It is not a time to sit back and let someone else do it,” Lear said. “I promise to be your experienced, transparent, independent and accountable leader on City Council.”

In 2020, Lear and Hendricks ran as a ticket. This time, they are running separate campaigns.

“We’re still friends. It’s not like some big breakup,” Lear said Tuesday. “We each have our strengths. We felt it would be better for us each to promote our strengths in separate campaigns.”

Hendricks, who declined to provide her age, is a real estate broker challenging Yeager for the two-year term.

She has a bachelor's degree from George Washington University in political science and secondary education, and other certifications, including one from the municipal elected officials program at the Center for Government Services at Rutgers University, and another from the state planning board in municipal land use. She also served on the city’s Planning Board and in other positions, and is a member of the Kiwanis Club.

“I felt strongly the voters of Cape May deserve to have a choice by voting for an experienced candidate for this council,” she said. “Many of the projects on the city’s horizon are complex and transformative. My experience will enable successful outcomes for the taxpayers.”

Baldwin, 55, an incumbent, said she loves Cape May and wants the opportunity to continue to serve the city.

“I also believe much can be accomplished by bringing to the council a spirit of cooperation with the intent to get things done,” she said. “I am a representative of all the people, and I bring a balanced view on the issues. I also stand on my leadership abilities that have been demonstrated over the past couple of years in the city and the county.”

Baldwin has been married for 33 years, with two grown children. She works as a learning disability teacher consultant with the Ocean City school district and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Rowan University and a postgraduate degree in education from Seton Hall University.

Yeager, 69, holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a finance masters in business administration. He said he is semi-retired from his own business and volunteers as the finance chairman at the Corinthian Yacht Club.

He said he wants to complete the term to which he was appointed.

“My campaign theme is ‘Dedicated to maintaining Cape May’s character,’” he said.

Yeager has four goals: to ensure Cape May does not adopt a redevelopment zone anywhere in the city; to ensure steady progress in the building of a new desalination plant to guarantee a future reliable water supply; to support the timely completion of the new station in a fiscally responsible manner, and to ensure the city implements flood mitigation efforts starting with the sea wall reconstruction at the east end of Cape May.

McDade, 62, worked for more than 30 years as a senior health care executive, she said, including managing multimillion-dollar budgets. She is the president of the Village Greene Civic Association and active in the Cape May Taxpayers Association and other organizations. She came to Cape May as a child, and she and her husband retired to the community.

“I decided to run because I believed that my professional experience and personal perspectives would be of value to the current administration,” she said. “As a council representative I pledge to represent both the residents and businesses of the community, to work to preserve the unique characteristics that make Cape May what it is, ensure that the future landscape of the city considers the quality of life of its residents and employ sound business judgment when determining the use of taxpayer dollars.”

Meier, 37, has worked for years as a butcher and said he is looking for a new job. He received an associate’s degree from Atlantic Cape Community College, saying his first day there was when they first opened the Cape May County campus, and began working on a bachelor’s degree at Stockton University when he got elected. He plans to finish that degree.

Meier was born in California and raised in Cape May.

“My dad was in the Coast Guard,” he said. He has been involved with the 4-H Club and with scouting, he said. He said he wants to be reelected to continue to work on the multiple projects the city has underway.

DiSanto, 61, is a boat captain who said he has led fishing excursions throughout the East Coast and beyond, describing himself as home ported in Cape May for decades.

“Cape May City Council needs a captain on council representing the boating community,” he said. He called for a new focus on the future of Cape May. “Cape May has to keep her chin into the wind. The winds of change are here. The wind will change the course of history. Cape May is like a ship without a rudder and can’t find its way.”