Send us your election questions

With the Nov. 2 general election fast approaching, political candidates are busy touting their accomplishments and making campaign promises, if elected.
But what type of leadership are you looking for? And what issues should be a priority in your community?
Support Local Journalism
The Press of Atlantic City wants to know what questions you have for candidates in the 2nd Legislative District and for Atlantic City mayor’s race.
Tell us the problems you see in your community or district and what questions you have for your candidates.
Email your questions to Press Political reporter Michelle Brunetti-Post at mpost@pressofac.com with the subject heading “Questions for the candidates.”
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.