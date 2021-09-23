 Skip to main content
Send us your election questions
Send us your election questions

With the Nov. 2 general election fast approaching, political candidates are busy touting their accomplishments and making campaign promises, if elected.

But what type of leadership are you looking for? And what issues should be a priority in your community?

The Press of Atlantic City wants to know what questions you have for candidates in the 2nd Legislative District and for Atlantic City mayor’s race.

Tell us the problems you see in your community or district and what questions you have for your candidates.

Email your questions to Press Political reporter Michelle Brunetti-Post at mpost@pressofac.com with the subject heading “Questions for the candidates.”

