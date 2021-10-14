 Skip to main content
Send us your debate questions
Send us your debate questions

100721-pac-nws-ld2debate

On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for District 2 State Assembly candidates - Democrats Assemblyman John Armato and County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick; and Republicans former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate attorney Claire Swift. (l-r) Armato, Fitzpatrick, Guardian, and Swift.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Candidates for state Senate and Assembly in the 2nd Legislative District debate Wednesday at Stockton University in Atlantic City. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

Send us your questions about Atlantic City, and we may use them in Tuesday's mayoral debate.

Tell us the problems you see in your community or district and what questions you have for your candidates.

Email your questions to Press political reporter Michelle Brunetti Post at mpost@pressofac.com with the subject line “Questions for the candidates.”

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University is sponsoring Tuesday's debate with The Press of Atlantic City.

The 7 p.m. debate will include Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr., Republican candidate Tom Forkin and Jimmy Whitehead, who met eligibility requirements for an independent candidate. The debate will be held at the John F. Scarpa Academic Center on Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.

It also will be livestreamed on the Hughes Center and Press of Atlantic City websites.

