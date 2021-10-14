Send us your debate questions

Send us your questions about Atlantic City, and we may use them in Tuesday's mayoral debate.
Tell us the problems you see in your community or district and what questions you have for your candidates.
Email your questions to Press political reporter Michelle Brunetti Post at mpost@pressofac.com with the subject line “Questions for the candidates.”
The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University is sponsoring Tuesday's debate with The Press of Atlantic City.
The 7 p.m. debate will include Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr., Republican candidate Tom Forkin and Jimmy Whitehead, who met eligibility requirements for an independent candidate. The debate will be held at the John F. Scarpa Academic Center on Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.
It also will be livestreamed on the Hughes Center and Press of Atlantic City websites.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.