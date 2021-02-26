Sen. Chris Brown endorses Polistina as his successor

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, on Friday endorsed Vince Polistina to succeed him in the primary election for the 2nd Legislative District.

"The families of Atlantic County will be in good hands with my former running mate, Vince Polistina, which is why I'm endorsing him," Brown said in a statement provided by Polistina's campaign.

Brown, who is completing a four-year term as senator after serving six years in the Assembly, recently announced he will not run for reelection.

Brown ran with Polistina in 2011, when Polistina gave up his Assembly seat to run for state senator against Democratic incumbent Jim Whelan.

Polistina lost to Whelan, but Brown and running mate John F. Amodeo were elected to the Assembly.

Brown said Polistina will work to make New Jersey more affordable for middle class families and retirees, and to safely reopen local businesses and put people back to work.

Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, is running on a slate with Assembly candidates Don Guardian and Claire Swift. Guardian is the former mayor of Atlantic City, and Swift is a lawyer from Margate.

"Chris Brown led the successful fight to defeat North Jersey casinos, to ensure women have access to health care, to help veterans find affordable housing and to give those in recovery a second chance," Polistina said. "I am honored to have his support."

