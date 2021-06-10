 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Booker not scheduled to come to Atlantic City
0 comments

Sen. Booker not scheduled to come to Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}

Tune in on Thursday, August 20 from 9-11 PM ET for the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination and speaks about his vision for uniting America.

Featuring: Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Kamala Harris, and the Biden Family.

Follow the Democratic National Convention online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DemConvention

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemConvention

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demconvention

Website: https://www.demconvention.com

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will not be attending a Juneteenth event in Atlantic City next week.

Booker's communications team confirmed with The Press of Atlantic City that the senator was never scheduled to attend a June 18 event hosted by Black Methodists for Church Renewal of the Greater New Jersey Annual Conference.

Booker's camp confirmed with the organization Thursday he will not be able to attend.

— John Russo

Congress Compensating Athletes

Booker

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why Mars experiences blue sunsets

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News