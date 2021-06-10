Sen. Booker not scheduled to come to Atlantic City

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will not be attending a Juneteenth event in Atlantic City next week.
Booker's communications team confirmed with The Press of Atlantic City that the senator was never scheduled to attend a June 18 event hosted by Black Methodists for Church Renewal of the Greater New Jersey Annual Conference.
Booker's camp confirmed with the organization Thursday he will not be able to attend.
— John Russo
