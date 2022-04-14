Rush may keep Atlantic County slogan Dems called too close to theirs

Democratic congressional candidate Carolyn Rush may continue to use her slogan in Atlantic County in spite of the county committee's complaint that it is too similar to its own, according to the New Jersey Secretary of State's Office.

Rush, an engineer from Sea Isle City, will run under "Atlantic County Democratic Organization," while the official slogan her opponent Tim Alexander will run under is “Atlantic County Democratic Committee.”

A spokesperson for the secretary of state said the law does not prevent people from using slogans that are similar to those of official county committees.

The state does, however, prevent candidates from using slogans that have been registered as belonging to others.

It is unusual for a candidate to choose a slogan so close to a party slogan.

A survey of all slogans in New Jersey congressional primary races this year shows Rush is the only one to so closely mirror official committee names. Most candidates who do not get endorsed by party committees choose issue-oriented slogans such as "Protecting Our Veterans and Officers," used by Republican candidate Sean Pignatelli. Others use "Conservative Republican" of a county or "Progressive Democrat" of a county.

Alexander is a retired police officer and a civil rights attorney from Galloway Township. He has the endorsement of 2020 2nd District Democratic congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine. He also is endorsed by former Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and by Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick.

"This is just desperation. Tim Alexander is the presumptive nominee, and the Democratic Party is strongly behind him," Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman said Wednesday. "I give Hector Tavarez a ton of credit for helping to unite our party."

Tavarez, a former police officer from Egg Harbor Township, dropped out of the Democratic primary race and backed Alexander after the Atlantic County Democratic Committee endorsed Alexander at its March convention.

Only Rush stayed in the race after the majority of county committees backed Alexander. Rush has said she believes voters should have a choice and dismissed Suleiman's concerns that the party should not spend money on a primary.

"As of the last FEC reporting period, which was 12/31/2021, Tim Alexander’s campaign had spent almost $200,000," Rush said. "Is he really concerned about having to spend money for the remaining two months of the primary because I chose not to drop out of the race?"

Alexander won conventions in Atlantic and Ocean counties, and won the support of the other four county committees in the district.

In Gloucester County, however, both were backed by the county organization, so both will use the official slogan of "Regular Democratic Organization of Gloucester County."

The New Jersey Secretary of State at first sent Rush an email April 8 saying she had to change her Atlantic County slogan.

"We were just advised by the Atlantic County Democratic Committee that you are using an incorporated slogan that they own," the email read. "Since we were just advised, we are giving you until 4 p.m. today to provide an updated slogan for Atlantic County."

But later that day it clarified the county committee had filed to own "Atlantic County Democratic Organization" after Rush had filed her petitions and slogans, Rush said, and told her she could continue with her original slogan.

Rush was, however, required to change her Salem County slogan. There the county party's slogan is "Salem County Democratic Committee Inc.," and she had first filed with "Salem County Democratic Committee."

The state deemed the two the same, since she had only left out the "Inc.," and she has changed it to "Salem County Democratic Organization."

