Risley bows out of the race for Assembly

Atlantic County Commissioner John Risley withdrew Monday from the 2nd Legislative District Assembly race.
"I entered this race because I believe I had the best chance to win in November. The people of the 2nd District know the Risley name and have trusted me many times with their vote," Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, said in a statement. "However, the time has come to take a different course."
Risley narrowly won reelection in November as an at-large commissioner.
He thanked all of the delegates to the GOP convention who expressed support for him. The convention will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company in Egg Harbor Township and via Zoom.
Republican Assembly candidates not included on the slate with state Senate candidate Vince P…
"As always, I will wholeheartedly back all of the successful nominees of our party," Risley wrote.
State Senate candidate Vince Polistina had announced he would run on a slate with Assembly candidates former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and political newcomer Claire Swift, a Margate lawyer.
Atlantic City Councilman Jesse Kurtz, the only Republican on that city's governing body, is also running for Assembly. Former congressional candidate Seth Grossman also is running for state Senate in the 2nd District as a Republican.
The 2nd District covers most of Atlantic County.
Risley's decision "is one that encourages party unity, which is of paramount importance for us to be successful," said Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis. "He has done a great job representing Atlantic County for many years on the Board of Commissioners."
