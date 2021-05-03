Rio Grande Motor Vehicle Commission office closed due to positive COVID-19 test

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission's Rio Grande Licensing Center has been closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cape May County office will reopen May 13, the MVC said in a news release.

The employee who tested positive was last in the agency April 28, the commission said.

Meanwhile, the Egg Harbor Township MVC office will reopen Friday after full cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine, the commission said. An employee tested positive for COVID-19 at that location as well.

The MVC offers over 75% of transactions online at njmvc.gov. There are nearly 30 online services available at the website, including most renewals for licenses and registrations.

Before scheduling an appointment, customers should first check to see if their transaction can be completed online.

Nearly all in-person MVC transactions require an appointment to be scheduled at njmvc.gov.

Appointments are scheduled up to 60 days in advance, the commission said.

