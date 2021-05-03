 Skip to main content
Rio Grande Motor Vehicle Commission Center is closed until May 13
Cape May County news

After being closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission offices reopened Tuesday for in-person services and were met with lines longer than most popular Disney World attractions.

TRENTON — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Monday that the Rio Grande Licensing Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 and will reopen on May 13.

The employee who tested positive was last in the agency on April 28, the commission said.

The following Motor Vehicle Commission Centers will reopen after full COVID-19 cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine, the commission said. An employee tested positive for COVID-19 at each location.

The following Centers are scheduled to reopen on these dates:

Cardiff Licensing Center in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, Friday

Salem Licensing Center, Salem County, Friday

Newark Regional Licensing Center, Essex County, May 13

Rio Grande Licensing Center, Cape May County, May 13

The Motor Vehicle Commission offers over 75% of transactions online at njmv.gov. There are nearly 30 online services available at the website, including most renewals for licenses and registrations.

Before scheduling an appointment, customers should first check to see if their transaction can be completed online and skip the trip to an Motor Vehicle Commission agency.

Nearly all in-person transactions at both licensing centers and vehicle centers require an appointment scheduled at njmvc.gov.

Appointments are scheduled up to 60 days in advance and are widely available, the commission said. The Motor Vehicle Commission has steadily grown the number of appointments, adding thousands each day.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

