Rio Grande Motor Vehicle Commission Center is closed until May 13

TRENTON — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Monday that the Rio Grande Licensing Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 and will reopen on May 13.
The employee who tested positive was last in the agency on April 28, the commission said.
The following Motor Vehicle Commission Centers will reopen after full COVID-19 cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine, the commission said. An employee tested positive for COVID-19 at each location.
The following Centers are scheduled to reopen on these dates:
Cardiff Licensing Center in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, Friday
Salem Licensing Center, Salem County, Friday
Newark Regional Licensing Center, Essex County, May 13
Rio Grande Licensing Center, Cape May County, May 13
NJMVC to schedule appointments for driver permits regardless of immigration status starting Saturday
Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission expanded availability of standard…
The Motor Vehicle Commission offers over 75% of transactions online at njmv.gov. There are nearly 30 online services available at the website, including most renewals for licenses and registrations.
Before scheduling an appointment, customers should first check to see if their transaction can be completed online and skip the trip to an Motor Vehicle Commission agency.
Nearly all in-person transactions at both licensing centers and vehicle centers require an appointment scheduled at njmvc.gov.
Appointments are scheduled up to 60 days in advance and are widely available, the commission said. The Motor Vehicle Commission has steadily grown the number of appointments, adding thousands each day.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.