Republicans win Atlantic County clerk, commissioner seats

Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, 59, said her race against Republican Andrew Parker, 44, was too close to call for her to concede as of 11 p.m.

However, by Wednesday morning, Parker led with 8,925 votes to Witherspoon's 6,742.

Witherspoon was certified the winner last November after getting 15,034 votes to Parker’s 14,748, but a judge decertified her win in January after Parker contested the results. The county clerk had sent ballots without the 3rd District race on them to 338 voters in the district who should have had it on their ballot. Since Parker lost by just 286 votes, the judge ordered a new election in March.

Witherspoon appealed, but an appellate court agreed with the Atlantic County judge, who ordered the special election be held at the same time as this year’s general election.

Fernandez lost her at-large commissioner race in 2020 to incumbent Republican John Risley by such a slim margin — 381 votes out of more than 140,000 cast in the county — a judge ordered a total recount after a partial recount of 6% of votes narrowed Risley’s lead slightly.

After the full recount, Fernandez still lost, but the margin narrowed from 381 to 332 votes.

The clerk’s race had no incumbent because longtime Democratic Clerk McGettigan decided not to run for reelection after the problem with the 2020 election, which he said at the time was caused by inaccurate information provided by the State Voter Registration System.

