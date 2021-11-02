 Skip to main content
Republicans have big night in South Jersey; Election roundup
Republicans have big night in South Jersey; Election roundup

A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage: 

10:15 p.m.: Incumbent Marty Small Sr claims victory in Atlantic City mayor's race. Click here to read story.  Democratic candidate Tom Forkin said he was not conceding until the county releases its official results.

“If in fact Marty wins, I congratulate him,” Forkin said. “I hope he moves the city forward. My main objective was to get results out for Jack [Cittarelli] and Vince [Polistina] and Don [Guardian] and Claire [Swift].”

“I get to keep the job I love” Forkin said, adding on potentially losing and continuing to teaching.

9:45 p.m.: With only 4% of the state's voting precincts reporting, a referendum on allowing sporting's betting on games involving state colleges and college events held in the state trails by a 59% to 41% margin. 

9:30 p.m.: In Stafford, voters returned Republican Mayor Gregory E. Myhre to office. Myhre defeated Democratic challenger Joanne Sitek by 7,452 to 2,757

9:15 p.m.: In Eagleswood, incumbent Republican Mayor Debra A. Rivas defeated Democrat Sarah J. Collins by a 454 to 117 margin. 

8 p.m.: Polls are now closed.

Tahesa Way, the state Secretary of State, released the following in a tweet at 7:49 p.m.:  

"New Jersey voters- The polls will close at 8 pm. If you are on line to vote at 8 pm, stay in line and you will be able to vote, no matter how long it takes."

7:40 p.m.: Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz denied a request to extend voting hours until 9:30 p.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and the League of Women Voters went to court late Tuesday evening to keep the polls open until 9:30 p.m. citing problems with a new electronic system to verify the identity of voters.

Extending would cause chaos, the Mercer County Superior Court judge said.

Polls in New Jersey are still scheduled to close at 8 p.m.

"Operational & technical issues this morning at polling locations around the state made voters leave without casting a ballot. We are seeking an extension of polling hours so voters have an opportunity to return and vote," according to a tweet from the League of Women Voters at 6:18 p.m.

The lawsuit was filed in Mercer County Superior Court.

Some voting problems were reported in Cumberland County early in the day, but it's unclear how widespread they were. In Atlantic County, Board of Elections Chairwoman Lynn Caterson said, "to my knowledge" no voters were denied access to the polls because of voting voting machine issues.

1st District Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, a Republican, said before the polls closed he heard of delays in Cumberland County, but said he had heard of no problems voting in Cape May County.

Many took advantage of early voting, he said. He and other sources said turnout is exceptionally high for an election without any federal seats on the ballot.

“In Ocean City, where I was, we’ve have a real good turnout,” McClellan said.

The ACLU cited "reports of some polling locations turning away voters due to technical issues and delays" elsewhere.

"Delays caused by technical issues aren’t an excuse to deny voters their right to vote. We and the @LWVNJ are suing to extend voting hours statewide," read  a tweet by the ACLU.

Problems with voting machines and wi-fi at the Petway Elementary School in Vineland kept people waiting line to vote for almost two hours, said Independent candidate for Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Joseph Perella. He blamed the congestion there for a traffic accident that Perella said shut down access to the site through Lincoln Avenue at about 5 p.m.

“Nobody was leaving, the lines were so long,” Perella said, but cars kept trying to access the site.

Perella said he traveled to other voting sites and there were similar problems with voting machines in other locations, but Petway seemed to be the worst.

6 p.m.: Polls are closing in two hours. 

3:40 p.m.: Some Cumberland County voters are reportedly encountering issues with malfunctioning voting machines and polling locations that have been late to open.

Comments about difficulties voting followed a post by 1st District state Sen. Michael Testa on Facebook reporting that he was hearing of problems Tuesday morning.

More than 237 people commented, not all with issues, although many complained of longer than usual wait times.

The Cumberland County Clerk’s Office also heard complaints, and issued a statement on its website Tuesday acknowledging the issues, but noted it wasn't responsible for any snafus.

“The County Clerk’s office has been made aware of some issues at various polling locations throughout the County,” County Clerk Celeste Riley's statement said. “While my office is not responsible for the voting machines or the operations of the polls on election day, Our [sic] office staff is here to answer phone calls and assist the Board of Elections with calls from voters.”

Testa is up for reelection Tuesday.

“As a voter, you have a RIGHT to vote, IN-PERSON, at your designated polling place on Election Day,” Testa said on Facebook. “If you are at a polling location that is having issues, please STAY IN LINE!”

Cumberland County voters who encounter difficulties can reach out for nonpartisan help by calling the Cumberland County Board of Elections at (856) 453-5801 or the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office at (856) 453-4860. All New Jersey voters who encounter problems can call the New Jersey Division of Elections at (609) 292-3760.

3 p.m.: In addition to the state races, voters in Atlantic City headed to the polls to vote on mayor and council races.

Mohammed Uddin, 36, works as a cashier at Food 4 Less. He said he was excited to vote this Election Day, and was excited for new candidates.

“I like those new candidates and we need those new candidates,” said Uddin. “It's been the same mayor. I don’t like him. We need to see change,” said Uddin, who voted in person earlier that morning.

“We need more jobs, make the city clean and lower prices, because of the cost of living,” said Uddin. “$18 an hour would be great because everything is so expensive now.”

Abdul Salaam, 57, an Atlantic City native, said he mailed in his ballot this year. Usually, he goes to the polls but he had to work this Election Day.

He said that he liked Councilman Mo Delgado as an independent mayoral candidate.

“I would like to see them do things that should of been done before the casinos have been here,” said Salaam. “The casinos came, but nothing has changed. The taxes go up, prices go up… There’s no after school programs, or anything going on for the children.”

“There’s a lot that can be done for the city,” said Salaam.

12 p.m.: It's Election Day in New Jersey, where voters are deciding whether to reelect Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to a second term or go with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., though, already some 700,000 votes — about a third of the total in 2017 — have been cast by mail-in ballots or in early in-person voting.

Murphy has been leading in the polls, has a 1 million-voter registration advantage and had more cash in his campaign coffers than Ciattarelli in the final days of the race. But the Republican has far surpassed his predecessor four years ago in fundraising and has seen the gap in public polls move in his favor — if only by a few points.

At the Washington Township Senior Center, Joseph Buono wore his red Make America Great Again hat to vote. He voted for Ciattarelli for governor largely because of his promise to address property taxes in a state where the average bill is more than $9,000 — and because he doesn’t want incumbent Murphy to remain in charge of the state’s pandemic response.

“The fear is he’s going to mandate everything if he does win,” said Buono, a 31-year-old accountant. His wife, Nadia Buono, 37, who works in finance, said she doesn’t want their two young children to be required to be vaccinated when they turn five.

Washington Township is the biggest town in Gloucester County, home to middle-class suburbs of Philadelphia. The county, generally more conservative than the state, has been a bellwether, voting for the winner in the last five gubernatorial elections.

Outside the bustling senior center, home to voting for several precincts, Murphy voters said they approve of the governor’s handling of the pandemic.

“I think he did an excellent job with COVID,” said Julie Steinman, 60, a second-grade teacher in a nearby community. Steinman said she’s an unaffiliated voter but usually supports Democrats running for governor, largely because they’re friendlier to teachers and their unions.

While a Ciattarelli win would send a jolt of surprise through state and national politics, a win by Murphy would also break some historical trends.

No Democrat has won reelection as governor in New Jersey since Brendan Byrne in 1977, and the party opposite the president's has won the New Jersey governorship going back to 1985.

Murphy has campaigned as a solid progressive, with a record to show for it. He signed bills into law that expanded voting access, provided for taxpayer-funded pre-K and community college, hiked the minimum wage to $15 an hour over time along with opening up the state to renewable energy like wind power.

Also on his watch and with his support, New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana, increased K-12 education funding and began fully financing the state's share of the public pension. He paid for some of the new state spending with higher taxes on incomes over $1 million.

In the closing days of the campaign, to hammer the point home, he appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at Rutgers University at a rally. He cast the election as critical for holding on to progressive gains made during his first term.

Ciattarelli's campaign seized on comments Murphy made that New Jersey probably isn’t for voters whose top issue is taxes, casting the governor as out of touch with a concern many prioritize.

He also sought support from those who disagreed with Murphy's handling of COVID-19. At a recent campaign rally in Hazlet when someone in the audience asked about mandates, Ciattarelli said there'd be none under his administration — an allusion to mask and vaccination mandates.

He also implicitly criticized critical race theory in schools, saying that “we are not going to teach our children to feel guilty.” Critical race theory is a method of thinking of America’s history through the lens of racism that has become a political lightning rod of the Republican Party.

Polls showed Murphy got solid support for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, which hit New Jersey hard in early 2020 and resulted in the deaths of more than 25,000 people. About a third of those deaths occurred in nursing and veterans homes. But the state also excelled at getting people vaccinated and was quick to become one of the states with the highest percentages of eligible people to be fully vaccinated.

Also on the ballot Tuesday are all 40 seats in the state Senate and all 80 seats in the Assembly. Democrats control both chambers.

Voters are also being asked two questions this year. One asks whether to allow betting on New Jersey college teams or teams from other states whose games are played in New Jersey.

A separate question asks whether organizations that are permitted to hold raffles should be able to keep the money to support themselves.

