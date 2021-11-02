Republicans have big night in South Jersey; Election roundup

A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
10:15 p.m.: Incumbent Marty Small Sr claims victory in Atlantic City mayor's race. Click here to read story. Democratic candidate Tom Forkin said he was not conceding until the county releases its official results.
“If in fact Marty wins, I congratulate him,” Forkin said. “I hope he moves the city forward. My main objective was to get results out for Jack [Cittarelli] and Vince [Polistina] and Don [Guardian] and Claire [Swift].”
“I get to keep the job I love” Forkin said, adding on potentially losing and continuing to teaching.
9:45 p.m.: With only 4% of the state's voting precincts reporting, a referendum on allowing sporting's betting on games involving state colleges and college events held in the state trails by a 59% to 41% margin.
9:30 p.m.: In Stafford, voters returned Republican Mayor Gregory E. Myhre to office. Myhre defeated Democratic challenger Joanne Sitek by 7,452 to 2,757
9:15 p.m.: In Eagleswood, incumbent Republican Mayor Debra A. Rivas defeated Democrat Sarah J. Collins by a 454 to 117 margin.
8 p.m.: Polls are now closed.
Tahesa Way, the state Secretary of State, released the following in a tweet at 7:49 p.m.:
"New Jersey voters- The polls will close at 8 pm. If you are on line to vote at 8 pm, stay in line and you will be able to vote, no matter how long it takes."
7:40 p.m.: Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz denied a request to extend voting hours until 9:30 p.m.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and the League of Women Voters went to court late Tuesday evening to keep the polls open until 9:30 p.m. citing problems with a new electronic system to verify the identity of voters.
Extending would cause chaos, the Mercer County Superior Court judge said.
Polls in New Jersey are still scheduled to close at 8 p.m.
"Operational & technical issues this morning at polling locations around the state made voters leave without casting a ballot. We are seeking an extension of polling hours so voters have an opportunity to return and vote," according to a tweet from the League of Women Voters at 6:18 p.m.
The lawsuit was filed in Mercer County Superior Court.
Some voting problems were reported in Cumberland County early in the day, but it's unclear how widespread they were. In Atlantic County, Board of Elections Chairwoman Lynn Caterson said, "to my knowledge" no voters were denied access to the polls because of voting voting machine issues.
1st District Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, a Republican, said before the polls closed he heard of delays in Cumberland County, but said he had heard of no problems voting in Cape May County.
Many took advantage of early voting, he said. He and other sources said turnout is exceptionally high for an election without any federal seats on the ballot.
“In Ocean City, where I was, we’ve have a real good turnout,” McClellan said.
The ACLU cited "reports of some polling locations turning away voters due to technical issues and delays" elsewhere.
"Delays caused by technical issues aren’t an excuse to deny voters their right to vote. We and the @LWVNJ are suing to extend voting hours statewide," read a tweet by the ACLU.
Problems with voting machines and wi-fi at the Petway Elementary School in Vineland kept people waiting line to vote for almost two hours, said Independent candidate for Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Joseph Perella. He blamed the congestion there for a traffic accident that Perella said shut down access to the site through Lincoln Avenue at about 5 p.m.
“Nobody was leaving, the lines were so long,” Perella said, but cars kept trying to access the site.
Perella said he traveled to other voting sites and there were similar problems with voting machines in other locations, but Petway seemed to be the worst.
Operational & technical issues this morning at polling locations around the state made voters leave without casting a ballot. We are seeking an extension of polling hours so voters have an opportunity to return and vote. https://t.co/Xgyv1jmXES— LWVNJ (@LWVNJ) November 2, 2021
6 p.m.: Polls are closing in two hours.
3:40 p.m.: Some Cumberland County voters are reportedly encountering issues with malfunctioning voting machines and polling locations that have been late to open.
Comments about difficulties voting followed a post by 1st District state Sen. Michael Testa on Facebook reporting that he was hearing of problems Tuesday morning.
More than 237 people commented, not all with issues, although many complained of longer than usual wait times.
The Cumberland County Clerk’s Office also heard complaints, and issued a statement on its website Tuesday acknowledging the issues, but noted it wasn't responsible for any snafus.
“The County Clerk’s office has been made aware of some issues at various polling locations throughout the County,” County Clerk Celeste Riley's statement said. “While my office is not responsible for the voting machines or the operations of the polls on election day, Our [sic] office staff is here to answer phone calls and assist the Board of Elections with calls from voters.”
Testa is up for reelection Tuesday.
“As a voter, you have a RIGHT to vote, IN-PERSON, at your designated polling place on Election Day,” Testa said on Facebook. “If you are at a polling location that is having issues, please STAY IN LINE!”
Cumberland County voters who encounter difficulties can reach out for nonpartisan help by calling the Cumberland County Board of Elections at (856) 453-5801 or the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office at (856) 453-4860. All New Jersey voters who encounter problems can call the New Jersey Division of Elections at (609) 292-3760.
3 p.m.: In addition to the state races, voters in Atlantic City headed to the polls to vote on mayor and council races.
Mohammed Uddin, 36, works as a cashier at Food 4 Less. He said he was excited to vote this Election Day, and was excited for new candidates.
“I like those new candidates and we need those new candidates,” said Uddin. “It's been the same mayor. I don’t like him. We need to see change,” said Uddin, who voted in person earlier that morning.
“We need more jobs, make the city clean and lower prices, because of the cost of living,” said Uddin. “$18 an hour would be great because everything is so expensive now.”
Abdul Salaam, 57, an Atlantic City native, said he mailed in his ballot this year. Usually, he goes to the polls but he had to work this Election Day.
He said that he liked Councilman Mo Delgado as an independent mayoral candidate.
“I would like to see them do things that should of been done before the casinos have been here,” said Salaam. “The casinos came, but nothing has changed. The taxes go up, prices go up… There’s no after school programs, or anything going on for the children.”
“There’s a lot that can be done for the city,” said Salaam.
12 p.m.: It's Election Day in New Jersey, where voters are deciding whether to reelect Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to a second term or go with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., though, already some 700,000 votes — about a third of the total in 2017 — have been cast by mail-in ballots or in early in-person voting.
Murphy has been leading in the polls, has a 1 million-voter registration advantage and had more cash in his campaign coffers than Ciattarelli in the final days of the race. But the Republican has far surpassed his predecessor four years ago in fundraising and has seen the gap in public polls move in his favor — if only by a few points.
At the Washington Township Senior Center, Joseph Buono wore his red Make America Great Again hat to vote. He voted for Ciattarelli for governor largely because of his promise to address property taxes in a state where the average bill is more than $9,000 — and because he doesn’t want incumbent Murphy to remain in charge of the state’s pandemic response.
“The fear is he’s going to mandate everything if he does win,” said Buono, a 31-year-old accountant. His wife, Nadia Buono, 37, who works in finance, said she doesn’t want their two young children to be required to be vaccinated when they turn five.
Washington Township is the biggest town in Gloucester County, home to middle-class suburbs of Philadelphia. The county, generally more conservative than the state, has been a bellwether, voting for the winner in the last five gubernatorial elections.
Outside the bustling senior center, home to voting for several precincts, Murphy voters said they approve of the governor’s handling of the pandemic.
“I think he did an excellent job with COVID,” said Julie Steinman, 60, a second-grade teacher in a nearby community. Steinman said she’s an unaffiliated voter but usually supports Democrats running for governor, largely because they’re friendlier to teachers and their unions.
While a Ciattarelli win would send a jolt of surprise through state and national politics, a win by Murphy would also break some historical trends.
No Democrat has won reelection as governor in New Jersey since Brendan Byrne in 1977, and the party opposite the president's has won the New Jersey governorship going back to 1985.
Murphy has campaigned as a solid progressive, with a record to show for it. He signed bills into law that expanded voting access, provided for taxpayer-funded pre-K and community college, hiked the minimum wage to $15 an hour over time along with opening up the state to renewable energy like wind power.
Also on his watch and with his support, New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana, increased K-12 education funding and began fully financing the state's share of the public pension. He paid for some of the new state spending with higher taxes on incomes over $1 million.
In the closing days of the campaign, to hammer the point home, he appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at Rutgers University at a rally. He cast the election as critical for holding on to progressive gains made during his first term.
Ciattarelli's campaign seized on comments Murphy made that New Jersey probably isn’t for voters whose top issue is taxes, casting the governor as out of touch with a concern many prioritize.
He also sought support from those who disagreed with Murphy's handling of COVID-19. At a recent campaign rally in Hazlet when someone in the audience asked about mandates, Ciattarelli said there'd be none under his administration — an allusion to mask and vaccination mandates.
He also implicitly criticized critical race theory in schools, saying that “we are not going to teach our children to feel guilty.” Critical race theory is a method of thinking of America’s history through the lens of racism that has become a political lightning rod of the Republican Party.
Polls showed Murphy got solid support for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, which hit New Jersey hard in early 2020 and resulted in the deaths of more than 25,000 people. About a third of those deaths occurred in nursing and veterans homes. But the state also excelled at getting people vaccinated and was quick to become one of the states with the highest percentages of eligible people to be fully vaccinated.
Also on the ballot Tuesday are all 40 seats in the state Senate and all 80 seats in the Assembly. Democrats control both chambers.
Voters are also being asked two questions this year. One asks whether to allow betting on New Jersey college teams or teams from other states whose games are played in New Jersey.
A separate question asks whether organizations that are permitted to hold raffles should be able to keep the money to support themselves.
ATLANTIC COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Clerk (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Democratic
|20,696
|Joseph J. Giralo
|Republican
|34,159
|X
County Commissioner District 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jelani Gandy
|Democratic
|4,487
|Maureen Kern
|Republican
|8,480
|X
County Commissioner District 3 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Democratic
|4,238
|Andrew Parker
|Republican
|7,473
|x
County Commissioner District 5 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Beyers
|Democratic
|3,444
|James Bertino
|Republican
|9,757
|x
County Commissioner At Large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Celeste Fernandez
|Democratic
|18,770
|Frank X. Balles
|Republican
|35,874
|X
ABSECON
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen S. Light
|Democratic
|1,177
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicholas Tiberio
|Democratic
|372
|Nick Larotonda
|Republican
|952
|x
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sandra Cain
|Democratic
|534
|x
|No other candidate nomination
ATLANTIC CITY
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marty Small, Sr.
|Democratic
|1,813
|x
|Tom Forkin
|Republican
|851
|Moisse "Mo" Delgado
|Independent
|212
|Steven P. Layman
|Independent
|64
|Daud M. Panah
|Independent
|165
|JImmy Whitehead
|Independent
|128
Council-at-Large (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephanie Marshall
|Democratic
|1,951
|x
|George Tibbitt
|Democratic
|1,890
|x
|Bruce E. Weekes
|Democratic
|1,914
|x
|Matthew James Diullio-Jusino
|Republican
|848
|Maria Lacca
|Republican
|956
|Rizwan Khan Malik
|Republican
|896
BRIGANTINE
Council-At-Large 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cornelius "Neil" Kane
|Republican
|2,027
|x
|No other candidate nomination
BUENA
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gina K. Andaloro
|Democratic
|548
|x
|Patricia A. Andaloro
|Democratic
|554
|x
|Rosalie M. Baker
|Republican
|472
|Joseph S. Mancuso Jr.
|Republican
|430
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carlo Favretto Jr.
|Democratic
|598
|Ronnise White
|Democratic
|570
|Aaron Krenzer
|Republican
|1,298
|x
|Ellen Testa
|Republican
|1,304
|x
CORBIN CITY
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nikki M. Nichols
|Democratic
|115
|Laverne Kirn
|Republican
|99
|x
EGG HARBOR CITY
Common Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Yvonne Flyn
|Democratic
|312
|Kim Hesse
|Democratic
|343
|Eladia Rivera
|Democratic
|315
|Robin Sefton
|Republican
|454
|x
|Ingrid E. Nieves-Clark
|Republican
|444
|x
|Joseph Ricci Jr.
|Republican
|451
|x
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James "Bear" Pesce
|Democratic
|3,279
|Shawn M. O'Brien
|Democratic
|3,282
|Ray R. Ellis Jr.
|Republican
|6,488
|x
|Joseph "Tokyo" O'Donoghue
|Republican
|6,318
|x
ESTELL MANOR
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Diane E. Pogue
|Democratic
|Elizabeth (Betsy) Owen
|Republican
|382
|x
|Joe Venezia
|Independent
|303
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Christine Masker
|Republican
|526
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dane Lamcken
|Republican
|528
|x
|No other candidate nomination
FOLSOM
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman Jr.
|Republican
|402
|x
|Gregory Conway
|Republican
|403
|x
|No other candidate nomination
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Council (vote for four)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jim Gorman
|Democratic
|2,578
|Mary Crawford
|Democratic
|2,550
|Ken Kachnic
|Democratic
|2,481
|Sherri Parmenter
|Democratic
|2,527
|RJ Amato III
|Republican
|4,934
|x
|Tom Bassford
|Republican
|4,789
|x
|Clifton Sudler Jr.
|Republican
|4,723
|x
|Muhammad Umar
|Republican
|4,627
|x
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Richard Cheek
|Republican
|3,575
|x
|Susan K. Hopkins
|Republican
|3,446
|x
|Rodney Guishard
|Democratic
|2,002
|Robin Moore
|Democratic
|1,966
HAMMONTON
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William (Bill) Cappuccio
|Republican
|1,574
|Steve DiDonato
|Hammonton First
|1,771
|x
Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Rizzotte
|Republican
|1,602
|Rocco "Rick" Fichetola
|Republican
|1,501
|Anthony "Tony" Penza
|Republican
|1,511
|Thomas Gribbin
|Hammonton First
|1,721
|x
|Jonathan Oliva
|Hammonton First
|1,688
|x
|Ed Wuillerman
|Hammonton First
|1,622
|x
LINWOOD
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
|Republican
|1,632
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|June Byrnes
|Republican
|804
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Blair Albright
|Republican
|833
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Todd Michael
|Republican
|830
|x
|No other candidate nomination
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Bruce D. Crowe
|Republican
|1,188
|x
|Kristi Hanselmann
|Republican
|1,122
|x
|Patricia L. Bowers
|Democratic
|521
|Barbara B. Rheault
|Democratic
|575
Committee, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Deanna Demarco
|Republican
|1,174
|x
|Jessica R. Carroll
|Democratic
|521
NORTHFIELD
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank Perri Jr.
|Democratic
|916
|Greg Dewees
|Republican
|1,352
|X
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brian L. Smith
|Republican
|750
|X
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carolyn Bucci
|Republican
|777
|X
|Barbara Anne Madden
|Democratic
|431
PLEASANTVILLE
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Democratic
|652
|x
|No nomination
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Bertilio "Bert" Correa
|Democratic
|641
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor M. Carmona
|Democratic
|651
|x
|No nomination
|Republican
PORT REPUBLIC
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Monica "Niki" Giberson
|Republican
|340
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Allgeyer
|Republican
|178
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Doris A. Bugdon
|Republican
|209
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
SOMERS POINT
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Janice Johnston
|Republican
|880
|x
|Elizabeth "Lisa" Bender
|Democratic
|551
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Howard W. Dill
|Republican
|801
|x
|Nominee vacancy
|Democratic
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kenneth R. Haeser
|Republican
|592
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
CAPE MAY COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioners (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Leonard C. Desiderio
|Republican
|25,692
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank L. Germanio Jr.
|Republican
|2,009
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Theron (Ike) Gandy
|Republican
|4,471
|x
|Quanette Vasser‐McNeal
|Democratic
|2,345
NORTH WILDWOOD
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patrick Rosenello
|Republican
|1,122
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Salvatore Zampirri
|Republican
|1,102
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Kane
|Republican
|601
|x
|Maria G. Mattera
|Democratic
|205
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph V. Rullo
|Republican
|447
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
STONE HARBOR
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank Dallahan
|Republican
|266
|Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych
|Republican
|285
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Democratic
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kimberly R. Hayes
|Republican
|2,969
|John C. (Jay) Newman
|Republican
|3,160
|x
|Christina (Cricket) Denton
|Democratic
|1,648
|Lenora Boninfante Kodytek
|Democratic
|1,655
|Anthony Inserra
|Independent
|Andrew Shawl
|Independent
Committee, 1-year unexpired team (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mark E. Pancoast
|Republican
|2,905
|x
|Shawna Mulford
|Democratic
|1,775
|John J. (Jack) Griffin Jr.
|Independent
|871
WOODBINE
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael E. Benson
|Republican
|278
|x
|Joseph E. Johnson III
|Republican
|252
CUMBERLAND COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Derella
|Democratic
|12,519
|Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
|Democratic
|12,524
|Joseph Sileo
|Republican
|16,118
|X
|Antonio Romero
|Republican
|16,181
|X
|Joseph S. Perella Jr.
|Independent
|1,434
BRIDGETON
City Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Marian D. King
|932
|X
COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph E. Klaudi
|Republican
|631
|X
|Susan Peek Corson
|Democratic
|406
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Abby Perlstein O'Brien
|Republican
|544
|X
|No nomination
|Democratic
Township Committee, unexpired seat (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Lamanteer
|Republican
|531
|X
|No nomination
|Democratic
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Robert G. Campbell
|Republican
|239
|X
|Sean Pignatelli
|Independent
|62
|Mark Upham Sr.
|Independent
|118
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen M. Bateman
|Democratic
|877
|X
|Michael Peterson
|Democratic
|843
|X
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mark F. Werley
|Democratic
|195
|X
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Robin S. Freitag
|Republican
|1,108
|X
|Thomas J. Tedesco Jr.
|Republican
|1,048
|X
|Dennis Gaggini Jr.
|Democratic
|406
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph A. Miletta Jr.
|Democratic
|399
|X
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Ashton
|Republican
|822
|X
MILLVILLE TOWNSHIP
Commissioners (vote for five)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|James F. Quinn
|2,517
|X
|Bruce Cooper
|1,996
|Joseph Pepitone
|2,091
|'Ivelise "Eve" Perez
|1,903
|Kuan Bowleg
|1,689
|Robert McQuade Jr.
|2,167
|Benjamin J. Romanik
|2,651
|X
|Charles "Kirk" Hewitt
|2,341
|Joseph Sooy
|2,598
|X
|Lisa M. Orndorf
|2,652
|X
SHILOH
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dallus J. Bruso
|Republican
|160
|X
|Matthew C. Hunzer
|Republican
|148
|X
STOW CREEK
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David E. Shivers
|Republican
|457
|X
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott Smith
|Republican
|1,164
|X
|Thomas R. Speranza
|Republican
|1,229
|X
|Brian K. Rossello
|Democratic
|581
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Philip Nufrio
|Democratic
|Rita Kopacz
|Democratic
|Gary Quinn
|Republican
|Barbara “Bobbi” Jo Crea
|Republican
|Barry Bendar
|Green
|Dan Valentine
|Libertarian
|Robert Canfield
|Libertarian
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Pasquale (Pat) Pipi
|Republican
|5,620
|X
|William Farmer
|Republican
|5,492
|X
|Charles Cunliffe
|Democratic
|3,018
|Martin Weber
|Democratic
|3,037
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael Spark
|Republican
|276
|X
|Ed Wellington
|Republican
|285
|X
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Debra A. Rivas
|Republican
|454
|X
|Sarah J. Collins
|Democratic
|117
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Timothy McDonald
|Republican
|7,262
|X
|Mark Dykoff
|Republican
|7,128
|X
|Bill Stemmle
|Democratic
|2,278
|Stuart Feldman
|Democratic
|2,097
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Blaise Scibetta
|Republican
|4,751
|X
|Daniel Maxwell
|Republican
|4,807
|X
|Shaun Moran
|Democratic
|1,741
|Gabriel Brian Franco
|Democratic
|1,735
|Kathryn (Kate) Goode
|Independent
|375
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lydia M. Dodd
|Republican
|2,854
|X
|Annadelle “Ann” Hopkins
|Democratic
|1,050
SHIP BOTTOM
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peter J. Rossi, Sr.
|Republican
|346
|X
|Joseph Valyo
|Republican
|313
|X
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joanne Sitek
|Democratic
|Gregory E. Myhre
|Republican
|7,452
|X
Council (vote for six)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas N. Steadman
|Republican
|7,119
|X
|Anthony R. Guariglia
|Republican
|7,077
|Robert E. Henken
|Republican
|7,061
|X
|Paul Krier
|Republican
|6,958
|X
|Lisa Mower
|Republican
|7,307
|X
|Amy Otte
|Republican
|7,138
|X
|Helen S. Cocuzza
|Democratic
|2,861
|Denise Pobicki
|Democratic
|2,795
|Ellyn Hill
|Democratic
|2,821
|Reagan White
|Democratic
|2,744
SURF CITY
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John H. Klose
|Republican
|437
|X
|James B. Russell
|Republican
|434
|X
TUCKERTON
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank D’Amore
|Republican
|872
|X
|Ron Peterson
|Republican
|847
|X
LOCAL SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION RESULTS
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Absecon (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Christopher Cottrell
|1,244
|X
|Megan Marczyk
|1,439
|X
Atlantic City (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Torres Mayfield
|772
|X
|Michael A. Scott
|656
|Henry A. Green
|623
|Jennifer Speed
|396
|Shay Steele
|925
|X
|Ruth Byard
|802
|X
|Jarrod Barnes
|677
|Write-ins
|14
Buena Vista Township (Buena Regional), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Sarah Mack
|1,034
|X
|Joseph A Perella Jr.
|1,094
|X
|Sabrina Futty
|980
|X
|Write-ins
|28
Egg Harbor City (Local), (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dawn M Leeds-Smith
|260
|X
|Ammie Cramer
|240
|X
|Mary Ann Rogers
|183
|Stephen V Bouchard
|213
Egg Harbor Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Juanita Hyman
|1,551
|X
|Regina Bongiorno
|1,707
|X
|Sheikh Mahmud
|1,335
|Barbara Szilagyi
|1,455`
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Egg Harbor Township, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Terre Alabarda
|982
|Nicholas J Seppy
|1,365
|X
|Write-ins
|1
Estell Manor, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Katherine E Mimler
|400
|X
|Sarah Ferrari
|389
|X
|Write-ins
|12
Folsom, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Tiffani Dych
|264
|X
|John Thomas
|265
|X
|Daria Destefano
|295
|X
|Write-ins
|3
Galloway Township (Greater Egg Harbor Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Lois Garrison
|1,657
|X
|Write-ins
|8
Galloway Township (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Richard O Dase
|1,614
|X
|Alexa M Beshara-Blauth
|1,371
|X
|Madeline Avery
|1,450
|X
|Write-ins
|11
Hamilton Township (Greater Egg Harbor Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Darrell Edmonds
|3,572
|X
|Write-ins
|17
Hamilton Township (local) (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Shawn Ankrah
|2,570
|X
|Beverly Poretto
|2,793
|X
|Harry Rogers
|2,470
|X
|Amy Hassa
|2,155
|Write-ins
|18
Hamilton Township, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|James Erickson
|3,407
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Hammonton, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Erica Polito
|1,206
|Thomas F Attanasi
|1,351
|X
|Sean Grasso
|982
|Kelly Donio
|1,400
|X
|Luke Coia
|1,363
|X
|Mickey Pullia
|1,129
|Write-ins
|12
Linwood (Mainland Regional High School), vote for one
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jill T. Ojserkis
|1,508
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Linwood (local), vote for three
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|A. Steven Pecora
|1,084
|X
|Christopher M. Schneider
|1,055
|X
|Richard Gerhardt
|913
|X
|Steven J Evinski
|921
|Write-ins
|12
Linwood, unexpired 2-year term, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Ryan Rendfrey
|782
|X
|Lisa Bonanno
|676
|Write-ins
|6
Longport, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Name
|Michael Schiavo
|207
Mullica Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joy A. Wyld
|878
|X
|Catherine L. Werner
|826
|X
|Christopher Silva
|873
|X
|Write-ins
|18
Northfield (Mainland Regional High School), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kevin Milhous
Northfield (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Deborah P. Levitt
|Kristin S. Elliott
Northfield (local), unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Voters
|Winner
|Stephen F. Funk
Pleasantville, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Sharnell S. Morgan
|661
|X
|Richard E Norris
|632
|X
|Cassandra Clements
|520
|Allen R. Maddox Sr.
|452
|Doris Rowell
|557
|X
|Write-ins
|6
Pleasantville, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Augustus Harmon
|916
|X
Somers Point (Mainland Regional High School), (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jamie P. Moscony
|1,419
|X
|Charles L. Broomall Jr.
|1,450
|X
|Write-ins
|5
Somers Point (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|John Conover
|1,538
|X
|Heather Samuelson
|1,292
|X
|Write-ins
|34
Weymouth Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Constance Anne "Connie" Reymann
|415
|X
|Write-ins
|95
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Avalon, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dorothy Lynn Schwartz
|471
|X
|Write-ins
|1
Cape May (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Shaun Deignan
|629
|X
|Mark J. Le Munyon
|622
|X
|Joseph McKenna
|620
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Dennis Township (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Mariam F. Khan
|1,360
|X
|Kristi Siekierski
|1,359
|X
|Tami Kern
|1,452
|X
|Write-ins
|27
Lower Cape May Regional/Lower Township (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Roy Abrams Jr.
|3,927
|X
|Kelly Cronin
|3,762
|X
|Gary Playford Sr.
|2,866
|Write-ins
|26
Lower Cape May Regional/Lower Township, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Retta Matagiese
|4,736
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Lower Cape May Regional/Cape May (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Harry F. Sundstrom Jr.
|722
|X
|Write-ins
|7
Lower Township Elementary (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Monica M. Divito
|2,833
|X
|Jason K. Felsing
|1,892
|Michael Mader
|2,127
|X
|Stephen Lewis
|1,616
|Theresa Strunk
|1,375
|Lindsey N. Selby
|2,285
|X
|Samantha Rosenberg
|1,577
|Anthony Monzo
|1,680
|Write-ins
|25
Middle Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephanie A. Thomas
|3,280
|X
|George Delollis
|3,264
|X
|Cheryl McHale
|3,238
|Kathleen Kindle
|3,665
|X
|Write-ins
|60
North Wildwood, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Laura L. Stefankiewicz
|850
|X
|Victoria Rozanski
|822
|X
|James P. Farrell
|789
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Ocean City, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jacqueline McAlister
|1,295
|X
|Suzanne Morgan
|871
|Henry (Disston) Vanderslice
|1,809
|X
|Robin Shaffer
|744
|Chris Halliday
|1,481
|X
|Ryan Leonard
|898
|Dale F. Braun Jr.
|684
|Conor Fleming
|797
|Liz Nicoletti
|904
|Catherine Panico
|1,032
|H. James Bauer
|593
|Write-ins
|26
Stone Harbor, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Margaret Day
|239
|X
|Robert A. Ross
|235
|X
|Write-ins
|5
Upper Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|William Holmes
|2,310
|X
|Kyle Johnson
|1,895
|Brian Teeney
|2,639
|X
|Kiernan Black
|1,140
|Frances T. Newman
|2,259
|X
West Cape May, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Elaine Lawler
|294
|X
|Write-ins
|41
Wildwood, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Roberta‐Joy (Bobbi‐Jo) Taylor
|455
|X
|Ernie Troiano, III
|519
|X
|Edward E. Harshaw
|450
|X
|R. Todd Kieninger
|264
|Juanita A. Jones
|313
|Write-ins
|15
Wildwood Crest, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|William (Bud) Morey
|802
|X
|Michael D. Hawthorne Sr.
|482
|Toni D. Fuscellaro
|746
|X
|Write-ins
|1
Woodbine, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Wanda Young
|243
|X
|Alicia Larcombe
|174
|X
|Gregory Hudgins
|214
|X
|Write-ins
|6
Woodbine, unexpired two years, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Melissa Rodriguez
|261
|X
|Write-ins
|4
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY
Barnegat, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Bruno Iamonte
|2,381
|X
|Bonnie Levy
|2,456
|X
|Regina Tarnowski
|2,262
|George Fedorczyk Jr.
|1,633
|Lauren Washburn
|1,471
|Justin Deemer
|1,030
|Tina Rose Yuli
|427
|Scott Sarno
|1,872
|John Murrin
|1,611
|Chris Velders
|1,454
|Andrew Gibson
|985
|Write-ins
|19
Beach Haven, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Caroline F. Labin
|345
|X
|Write-ins
|3
Eagleswood Township (Pinelands Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Steven Halford
|198
|Lisa Betty
|217
|X
|Write-ins
|5
Eagleswood Township (local), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Judith L. Blight
|423
|X
|Write-in
|9
Lacey Township, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Harold (Skip) Peters
|5,493
|X
|Salvatore Armato
|4,590
|X
|Amanda Buron
|3,112
|Write-in
|252
Little Egg Harbor Township (Pinelands Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Maddalena Schemichen
|1,142
|Scott G. Ruch
|942
|Jeff Bonicky
|1,216
|Shannon Zimmerman
|1,297
|X
|Marianna Jodice
|715
|Write-ins
|26
Little Egg Harbor Township (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Howard Berry
|3,396
|X
|Laura Erber
|3,162
|X
|Pamela Zeleznok
|3,045
|X
|Jonathon Zimmerman
|1,936
|Deborah Giannuzzi
|2,060
|Write-ins
|50
Long Beach Township (LBI Consolidated), (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Colette Southwick
|885
|X
|Colleen Conway
|799
|X
|David S. McWilliam
|538
|Write-ins
|13
Ocean Township, (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote
|Winner
|Evelyn “Sue” McDowell
|1,955
|X
|Brian D. Tart
|1,863
|X
|Write-ins
|42
Stafford Township (Southern Regional), (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote
|Winner
|Steven Berkheiser
|5,935
|X
|Keith Weidenhof
|5,756
|X
|Scott J. Waters
|5,853
|X
|Write-ins
|91
Stafford Township (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Tammy Wagner
|5,940
|X
|Matthew Regulski
|5,741
|X
|Taylor Brennan
|5,755
|X
|Write-ins
|54
Stafford Township (local), unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kevin J. Cooney
|6,076
|X
|Write-ins
|17
Surf City (LBI Consolidated), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kristy Raber
|374
|X
|Write-ins
|4
Tuckerton (Local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Renee J. Gioiello
|630
|X
|Write-ins
|33
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Bridgeton (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|0 of 12 districts
|Mary Peterson
|110
|X
|Dionne Edwards
|112
|X
|Ricardo Perez
|115
|X
Commercial Township (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|0 of 4 reporting
|Ronald Sutton
|26
|Carol Perelli
|27
|Jessica Driver
|26
|Larae Smith
|15
Deerfield 3 - year term (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|0 of 1 districts
|John Schwab
|26
|X
|Jenna Harvey
|30
|X
|Placido Dragotto
|30
|X
Downe (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|0 of 2 reporting
|Candy Stratton
|12
|X
|Albert Casper
|12
|X
Fairfield (Cumberland Regional) 3-year term (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly Hall
|45
|X
Fairfield 3 year seat (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Alta Lloyd
|Darlington Henry
|Michelle Kennedy
Fairfield unexpired (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Randolph Ferebee
Greenwich 3 year term (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Timothy Hunter
|180
|X
Lawrence (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kristen Figueroa
Maurice River (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Danna Phillips
|John Campbell
|Stephen Kudla
Millville (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|15 of 18 districts reporting
|Devonta Rogers
|1,193
|Kimberly Carty
|2,314
|Deborah Wettstein-Malone
|2,181
|Christina McCarron
|1,935
Stow Creek (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Erin Hurff
|263
|X
|Courtney Mattus
|272
|X
|Kelsey Grisack
|157
|Rochelle Husband
|199
|Fred Hovermann
|204
|X
Upper Deerfield (Cumberland Regional) (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kenneth Jackson
|Barbara Wilchensky
Upper Deerfield (local) (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Teresa Warburton
|Natale Pino
Vineland (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|28 of 38 districts reporting
|Alix G. Silva
|3,392
|Eugene Medio
|3,032
|Inez Acosta
|3,454
|Renee Fabbri
|2,890
|Jeffrey Bordley
|1,956
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
