Republican team gives 2nd District united voice for first time in 15 years

For the past 15 years, the highly competitive 2nd Legislative District has sent a mix of Republicans and Democrats to Trenton in a typical election.

That’s about to change, now that the Republican team of state Sen.-elect Vince Polistina and Assembly members-elect Don Guardian and Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic, won the general election.

Once early and Election Day votes were tallied, and most vote-by-mail ballots counted, Polistina had a total of 30,312 votes to Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo’s 27,740; Guardian had 30,414 and Swift had 30,626 to Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, at 26,702 and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick at 25,750.

The results are not final, as the Atlantic County Board of Elections expects to receive 200 to 300 more vote-by-mail ballots to count after the deadline Monday for postal delivery of ballots postmarked by Election Day, according to board Chair Lynn Caterson.

“The polls and pundits might have counted us out, but we zeroed in on winning the most important endorsement of all, from the people of Atlantic County,” Polistina said late Tuesday night in a news release.

And in districts around the 2nd, more Republicans were winning.

