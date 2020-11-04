Republican leader calls for Atlantic County clerk's resignation over 554 wrong ballots

"I'm the captain of this ship, and I take full responsibility for everything. I'm not blaming anything on Michael," McGettigan said of Sommers.

McGettigan didn't appear at the hearing, he said, because Sommers was "in a confined space and needed three screens. I wasn't comfortable sitting on top of him while he was doing his job."

There were also problems in the July primary with how the clerk's office printed some ballots, causing them to be misread by machines. In one case, some ballots were misread at the post office and returned to voters rather than to the Board of Elections. Other ballots were misread by scanners because bubbles filled out by voters making choices were printed on folds of the ballot, and the scanner did not read them at all.

There have been other election problems over the years related to the Clerk's Office.

In the 2019 general election, the Clerk's Office said its printing house misprinted bar codes that affected about half of the mail-in ballots. The bar codes could not be read by the machines at the Board of Elections, so bar code numbers had to be put in machines by hand, board Chairperson Lynn Caterson said.