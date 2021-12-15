Republican lawmakers cite UPenn swimmer in latest push for trans-athlete bill

TRENTON — First Legislative District Republicans Tuesday continued to press the state legislature to vote on a student-athletics bill pertaining to transgender athletes.
The lawmakers have sponsored a bill that would bar student-athletes from competing in sports based on gender identity.
The lawmakers Tuesday cited recent developments from the University of Pennsylvania women's swimming team.
Lia Thomas, a transgender female, recently broke university and college swimming records at a recent meet, yielding praise for equality and criticism for her advantage despite saying she's taken testosterone blockers for over one year.
“We cannot allow those pushing this agenda to negatively affect women and their ability to participate safely in school-sanctioned sports,” Assemblyman Erik Simonson, R-Cape May, said in a statement Tuesday. “We listened to the concerns of female athletes, and our bill is a representation of those facts and feelings, which seemed to get ignored for the sake of being the most woke. Helping out one group doesn’t mean you disenfranchise another. That’s not the point. Change starts when you do what is right, not what’s trending right now.”
Sen. Michael Testa, also R-Cape May, sponsors the bill's Senate version.
Officially the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," the bill is currently in Senate Education Committee's hands. The bill's Assembly version is in the Assembly Education Committee, according to the New Jersey Legislature's website.
The bill calls for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association and other or higher education institutions in the state to designate their sponsored sports based on biological sex, baring sports for female athletes from allowing biological males to compete. The bill cites United States v. Virginia, a 1996 Supreme Court decision that struck down male-only enrollment at the Virginia Military Institute. The decision, according to the bill, still acknowledged that both sexes have “inherent differences" in their biological make.
“Let’s let our female athletes compete and do so fairly and openly for their share of glory and achievement,” Testa said in a statement. “That is the right thing to do.”
Currently, transgender student-athletes competing through the NJSIAA are allowed to compete based on their gender identity or biological sex, but not both, meaning an athlete cannot participate in both men's and women's sports.
