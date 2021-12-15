Republican lawmakers cite UPenn swimmer in latest push for trans-athlete bill

“We cannot allow those pushing this agenda to negatively affect women and their ability to participate safely in school-sanctioned sports,” Assemblyman Erik Simonson, R-Cape May, said in a statement Tuesday. “We listened to the concerns of female athletes, and our bill is a representation of those facts and feelings, which seemed to get ignored for the sake of being the most woke. Helping out one group doesn’t mean you disenfranchise another. That’s not the point. Change starts when you do what is right, not what’s trending right now.”