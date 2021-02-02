Republican John Risley announces run for Assembly

At the time they rescinded their demand that McGettigan resign, Mazzeo said they did so because they finally got a meeting with McGettigan and an explanation for what caused the mistake. Mazzeo said the two now felt the fault lies with the Statewide Voter Registration System and perhaps with a printing company.

Risley and his running mate Phil Guenther, of Brigantine, were slightly ahead of Mazzeo and Armato when the machine totals were released on election night in 2019, but after all mail-in and provisional ballots were counted, they lost the race.

After most mail-in and provisional ballots were counted, Mazzeo and Armato were ahead by 2,254 and 939 votes, respectively. They had been down by similar numbers based on machine votes only.

The Republicans conceded, but alleged the huge vote-by-mail numbers for Democrats reflected a thwarting of the will of voters.

“We feel that voters in Atlantic County were cheated out of a free and fair election, this time for state Assembly, at the hands of the Callaway organization,” Risley said of efforts by Atlantic City's Craig Callaway to get mail-in and messenger ballots to targeted voters. “We would like to see the attorney general and the FBI investigate.”