U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is joining efforts to halt offshore wind development in New Jersey, signing onto a resolution that would stop work on the projects amid mounting calls for further studies on their impact.

Greene, R-Ga., became a co-sponsor of the resolution last Wednesday, a day after U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, with other Republican House members, introduced the legislation in Congress, according to Congress.gov.

It was not immediately clear Friday why the congresswoman decided to co-sponsor the legislation, given her district is not directly impacted by the energy projects.

Greene's press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Dem senators from 4 states ask NOAA to address whale deaths Democratic U.S. Senators from four states want federal environmental officials to address a spate of whale deaths on both coasts. The request that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration address the issue was made by senators from New Jersey, Connecticut, Oregon and Rhode Island. It marked the first large-scale Democratic call for action on an issue that has rapidly become politicized, with mostly Republican lawmakers calling for a halt to offshore wind work while the deaths are investigated. Thirty whales have died on the East Coast since December, but NOAA says there is no evidence linking them with offshore wind preparation.

Van Drew is one of several Republican lawmakers who have questioned offshore wind development as it pertains to a string of whale beachings and deaths since December along the East Coast.

Federal officials and scientists have said no evidence exists that ties work to survey the ocean floor for offshore wind infrastructure, including clusters of wind turbines, to the beachings.

Republicans, however, have urged the government to act.

In the congressional resolution, which was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources, lawmakers call upon the federal government to stop the projects so their effects can be studied further, sharing the findings publicly once they've been prepared.

