top story

Public seating available for Van Drew, Alexander debate at Stockton University

van drew_alexander-2022.jpg

Jeff Van Drew and Tim Alexander will debate at Stockton University next week.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Limited seating for the congressional debate between U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and challenger Tim Alexander at Stockton University is being made available to the public.

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton and The Press of Atlantic City will co-sponsor the debate between the candidates at the Campus Center Theatre on the Galloway campus at 6 p.m. Oct. 19.

Seating registration is available at stockton.edu/hughescenter. Seats are first-come, first-served, and guests will be checked in at the door by name, Stockton said Tuesday in a news release.

Incumbent congressman Van Drew, a Republican, is being challenged by Alexander, a Democrat, for New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District seat.

Van Drew has held it since 2019, replacing Republican former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo.

In 2019, Van Drew left the Democratic Party and became a member of the Republican Party, citing his opposition to the impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

Press editor Nicholas Huba and Atlantic County journalist Clyde Hughes will ask the candidates questions. The debate will be moderated by John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center.

No questions will be taken from the audience the evening of the debate, Stockton said.

The debate will be streamed online and may be viewed at either PressofAC.com or stockton.edu/hughes-center.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

