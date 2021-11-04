Provisional ballots still to be counted: 2,401 in Atlantic, about 650 in Cape

Counties have until Nov. 20 to finalize election results and send them to the state, and for thousands of good reasons — the paper provisional ballots that election officials can't even start to process and count until after Monday.
There are 2,401 provisional ballots yet to be investigated in Atlantic County and counted if found valid, Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon said Thursday.
Monday is the state deadline for vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to boards of elections.
Most voters using provisional ballots had to use that method because they showed up at the polls after also receiving vote-by-mail ballots. Smaller numbers of provisional ballots are filled out by people whose names are not in the poll book, or there is some other reason to believe a voter may not have the right to cast a vote. They can't be investigated until all mail-in ballots are delivered and officials can be sure the same voter didn't already vote by mail.
The numbers of provisional ballots have increased dramatically since 2017, when just 530 such ballots were used. After that, state law changed and vote-by-mail ballots were automatically sent to those who had requested one in certain years. The number increased to 2,158 in 2018 and hit a peak of 8,212 in 2020, when everyone other than the disabled who went to the polls on Election Day had to use a provisional ballot, as a measure against COVID-19.
This year's provisional ballots remain under investigative review, Bugdon said, so the number is unofficial and subject to change.
For the past 15 years, the highly competitive 2nd legislative district has sent a mix of Rep…
In Cape May County, the number is about 650, said Mike Kennedy, the Democratic registrar.
Once all vote-by-mail ballots are in, Bugdon said, her office can investigate and see which should be counted and which should not.
The Nov. 8 deadline is based on the U.S. Post Office estimate that it can take up to five of its work days to deliver a piece of first-class mail, according to Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairwoman Lynn Caterson.
People sometimes forget they returned a mail-in ballot, elections officials have said, and also show up in person to vote.
Election Day produced the greatest number of provisional ballots at 2,064, Bugdon said, and nine days of early voting produced an additional 337.
There are no state or county race results that could be affected by the number of provisional votes still out. Depending on what municipalities they are from, it is possible some particularly close municipal or school board races may be affected.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
