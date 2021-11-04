Provisional ballots still to be counted: 2,401 in Atlantic, about 650 in Cape

Counties have until Nov. 20 to finalize election results and send them to the state, and for thousands of good reasons — the paper provisional ballots that election officials can't even start to process and count until after Monday.

There are 2,401 provisional ballots yet to be investigated in Atlantic County and counted if found valid, Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon said Thursday.

Monday is the state deadline for vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to boards of elections.

Most voters using provisional ballots had to use that method because they showed up at the polls after also receiving vote-by-mail ballots. Smaller numbers of provisional ballots are filled out by people whose names are not in the poll book, or there is some other reason to believe a voter may not have the right to cast a vote. They can't be investigated until all mail-in ballots are delivered and officials can be sure the same voter didn't already vote by mail.