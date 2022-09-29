 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prominent Dems, CWA endorse Tim Alexander in 2nd Congressional District race

Tim Alexander

Democratic congressional candidate Tim Alexander.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Tim Alexander's congressional campaign has announced endorsements from Gov. Phil Murphy, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and New Jersey State Democratic Committee Chairman Leroy Jones.

The Communications Workers of America also on Tuesday endorsed Tim Alexander for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I am so honored to have the support of the CWA in this race,” said Tim Alexander. “I have belonged to Unions my entire working life, starting with my job as a produce clerk at Shoprite in high school with the RWDSU and continuing my membership with the PBA to this day."  

The Communications Workers of America (AFL-CIO) represents both private sector and public workers. In New Jersey CWA represents more than 70,000 working families, including more than 40,000 state workers, 15,000 county and municipal workers, and thousands of workers in the telecommunications, airlines, healthcare and direct care industries.

Prior endorsements include those of his former primary opponent Carolyn Rush, of Sea Isle City, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-12; and Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, D-Bergen, Passaic.

Alexander is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who is running for re-election for a third two-year term.

“As a law enforcement officer and civil rights attorney, Tim has distinguished himself as a community leader who will bring a commonsense approach to governing to Washington,” said Murphy.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

