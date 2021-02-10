Progressive Democrats fight back against NJ 'county line' tradition

They are suing their county clerks, including McGettigan, who design and produce the ballots. They have the support of the League of Women Voters of New Jersey.

“Our ballots disregard all established and proven best practices for ballot design, causing voter confusion and apathy,” Jesse Burns, executive director of the League of Women Voters of New Jersey, said in a statement after the suit was expanded. “We applaud this historic lawsuit.”

McGettigan did not respond to requests for comment.

Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg, who is not named in the lawsuit, said ballot design is driven by a state law that requires candidates who wish to “bracket” together on a ballot be able to do so.

Eliminating bracketing would require a change in state law, she said.

“This all hinges on one state statute. Until the Legislature changes the law, it has to do with bracketing. … It’s not just me deciding how it goes,” Rothberg said. “As clerks, we are umpires, not players. If the law changes, we change.”

The lawsuit argues the “party line” violates the U.S. Constitution by, among other things, preventing some candidates from the right to freely associate with others.

