Primary 'a breeze,' now clerks to gear up for early voting in fall

The sites must be secure, with limited numbers of people having access to keys. They must have plenty of parking and at least 1,600 square feet of space available weekdays and weekends for long hours. They also must be accessible to people with disabilities. And under the law, the locations cannot be schools.

Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said Wednesday 404 vote-by-mail primary ballots had yet to be counted by a scanner machine. Those are ballots that came in later Tuesday. Boards of election must accept vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by the date of the primary if they are delivered via mail by Monday, June 14.

Final counts of vote-by-mail ballots and a yet-to-be announced number of paper provisional ballots won’t happen until June 18, Caterson said, when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. The election is supposed to be certified by county clerks June 22, then the board will meet June 28 to get back to planning for early voting, she said.

Rothberg said she was spending Wednesday figuring out which primary races with too few nominees might have enough write-ins to add a candidate to the roster.